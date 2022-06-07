Metalcore mainstays The Devil Wears Prada have dropped a music video for “Salt,” the first single off their newly announced album, Color Decay.

Out Sept. 16 on Solid State, Color Decay will be the group’s eighth studio album and first since 2019’s The Act. With “Salt” as further evidence, The Devil Wears Prada possess the ability to take their music in many exciting, dynamic directions. There’s a warring energy in play as calm, slightly meditative moments are countered by barrages of driving, anthemic drumming and roaring distortion that takes the cathartic passages into more confrontational territory.

The duality of the music aligns perfectly with the song’s theme, to which the band comments, “’Salt’ is a song about trying to move forward and then feeling like nothing ever changes, even when you’ve seemingly done everything right. It’s the sort of feeling that makes you question every move you’ve ever made.”

“Initially, the lyrics were just about having trouble writing songs for our new record,” TDWP continues, “but soon, we realized that this feeling of fighting only to be stagnant and held down applies to so much more in our lives. It was really a breakthrough track and allowed us to dive in even deeper into what became Color Decay.”

Watch the music video for “Salt” further down the page and view the Color Decay album art and track listing below as well.

With exciting new things on the horizon, prior to the new album’s release, The Devil Wears Prada will embark on a headlining North American tour this summer to celebrate a unique part of their history by performing both Zombie EPs in full as well as some of their biggest hits. The first EP was issued in 2010 and, last year, the group came back with the second installment. The run stretches from Aug. 4 through Sept. 11 and will feature special guests Stray From the Path and Dying Wish and you can see a list of all the upcoming dates at this location.

The Devil Wears Prada, Color Decay Album Art + Track Listing

01. “Exhibition”

02. “Salt”

03. “Watchtower”

04. “Noise”

05. “Broken”

06. “Sacrifice”

07. “Trapped”

08. “Time”

09. “Twenty-Five”

10. “Fire”

11. “Hallucinate”

12. “Cancer”