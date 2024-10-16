The Distillers Drop off When We Were Young Festival, Offer Compensation for Fans

The Distillers have dropped off this weekend's When We Were Young festival, and offered a form of compensation for fans who were looking forward to seeing them.

The festival will take place this weekend in at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and will feature all of the artists playing one of their classic albums in full. The Distillers unfortunately had to cancel their performance at the event, and Brody Dalle shared in an Instagram post that they couldn't announce their cancelation until the schedule had been revealed yesterday (Oct. 15).

The festival does not offer refunds to fans who bought passes to see an artist that cancels their set, so The Distillers are offering their own form of compensation for people who were anticipating getting to see them play.

"As some of you might know by now, we are not playing When We Were Young festival. We are sad not to and we are sorry for any inconvenience or upset this has caused you," Dalle wrote.

READ MORE: 10 Artists Who Tried to Combat Scummy Concert Ticket Practices

"If you’re only going because of us and in lieu of a refund, please DM The Distillers' Instagram your name, a photo of your tickets and the town you live in, we will put you on our guest list for a show in your town or the town of your choice. Please keep your tickets for validation."

Who's Playing When We Were Young Festival

A Day to Remember, Coheed and Cambria, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Underoath, August Burns Red, Jimmy Eat World and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are among the many other artists that will still perform at the festival this weekend.

You can see the full lineup on the event website.

Coincidentally, The All-American Rejects just pulled out of the festival a few days ago too. In a statement, the band noted that the festival underwent a management change that interfered with their performance.

"They are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue," they wrote. "We are especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron."