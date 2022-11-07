Photos – Disturbed’s John Moyer Marries Longtime Girlfriend Brandi

Disturbed bass player John Moyer married his longtime girlfriend, Brandi Nicole Hester, on Nov. 5 in Kyle, Texas, as photos from social media show.

Moyer and Hester were engaged in 2021 and had dated for several years before that. According to a report from Blabbermouth, Hester works as an interior designer and stylist in Austin, Texas. Moyer has been a member of Disturbed since 2005 when he officially supplanted the band's founding bassist, Steve "Fuzz" Kmak. Moyer has also performed with Operation: Mindcrime, Dark Sky Choir and Art of Anarchy. Moyer and Hester share two children from previous relationships.

See the wedding pics near the bottom of this post.

"Just a taste of how beautiful my bride was last night," Moyer said of a portrait he shared on Instagram. On Sunday (Nov. 6), images from the wedding ceremony emerged on Facebook.

Ahead of the nuptials, the couple shared some of their story on the wedding website The Knot. "Brandi and John's shared love of outdoor adventure, travel and music have given them many wonderful memories over the past seven years," an excerpt explains. "They have grown together as a couple and as a family, learning to be the kind of partner that each other needs, while also being true to themselves."

Disturbed's eighth album, Divisive, arrives on Nov. 18. The David Draiman-led alt-metal act recently released the effort's title track after sharing the singles "Unstoppable" and "Hey You." Pre-order the new album here.

Photos: Disturbed Bassist John Moyer Marries Brandi Nicole Hester - Nov. 5, 2022