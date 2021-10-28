DJ Khaled Plays Guitar Horribly, Gets Destroyed on Twitter

Record producer, executive and hype man DJ Khaled is being roasted online for some of the most horrendous guitar playing in the history of mankind. DJ Khaled was gifted an acoustic guitar from the family of Bob Marley, only to strum the instrument with the grace of a serial killer beating someone to death with a hammer.

Giving credit where it’s due, DJ Khaled is one of the most accomplished pop music producers of the last 15 years, releasing multi-platinum hits with artists like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Drake, T-Pain and many others. With that said, let’s watch this fool get roasted on Twitter.

DJ Khaled received a Guild A-20 Bob Marley Dreadnought acoustic guitar from the family of the late reggae icon. The axe retails for roughly $399, so what DJ Khaled inflicted upon the guitar isn’t completely unforgivable, but for anyone who actually plays guitar, the video below will prove difficult to watch.

DJ Khaled was rightfully dragged on Twitter thanks to his performance. Here’s a collection of reactions:

Hi, I’m Sarah McLachlan. Will you be an angel for a helpless guitar? Everyday innocent guitars are abused, beaten, and neglected. And they’re crying out for help. For just eighteen dollars a month, only sixty cents a day, you’ll help rescue guitars from their abusers and provide medical care, food, shelter, and love. Call, or join online in the next thirty minutes, and you’ll receive this welcome kit with a photo of a guitar in a shelter right now – one who’s been given a second chance, thanks to you.