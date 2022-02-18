Dorothy Unveils Live Acoustic Version of ‘Rest in Peace’
Just a few weeks after the release of her latest single "Rest in Peace," Dorothy has unveiled a video doing a live, acoustic performance of the track.
This live take on the song was filmed last month at the Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles, Calif., and the intimate setting really accentuates the power of Dorothy's vocals. The video was directed by Matt Akana — check it out below.
"Rest in Peace" is the second single from Dorothy's upcoming third studio album Gifts From the Holy Ghost, which will be out sometime later this year. Upon releasing the song, the singer wrote about its meaning to her on Twitter.
"'Rest in Peace' might sound like a breakup song to you... but to me it's about burying all my demons in the cold hard ground and emerging like the victorious human I was meant to be!"
Dorothy will head out on the road for her 2022 Gifts From the Holy Ghost North American tour starting next month in San Diego, Calif. Rising rockers Joyous Wolf and Classless Act will open throughout the run. See the list of dates underneath the video, and get tickets here.
Dorothy - 'Rest in Peace' (Acoustic Version)
Dorothy 2022 Tour Dates
March 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
March 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
March 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
March 26 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn
March 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada
March 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Downstairs
March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ Parish at HOB
April 01 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
April 02 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
April 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
April 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
April 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
April 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
April 09 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation
April 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 12 - Towson, Md. @ Recher
April 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Mickey’s Black Box
April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater
April 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon
April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise
April 21 - Portland, Maine @ Aura
April 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland
April 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone
April 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews
April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
April 28 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
May 01 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic
May 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
May 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar
May 06 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live
May 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
May 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
May 11 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
May 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne
May 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewing
May 18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish at HOB
May 27 - Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock Festival