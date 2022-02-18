Dorothy Unveils Live Acoustic Version of ‘Rest in Peace’

Just a few weeks after the release of her latest single "Rest in Peace," Dorothy has unveiled a video doing a live, acoustic performance of the track.

This live take on the song was filmed last month at the Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles, Calif., and the intimate setting really accentuates the power of Dorothy's vocals. The video was directed by Matt Akana — check it out below.

"Rest in Peace" is the second single from Dorothy's upcoming third studio album Gifts From the Holy Ghost, which will be out sometime later this year. Upon releasing the song, the singer wrote about its meaning to her on Twitter.

"'Rest in Peace' might sound like a breakup song to you... but to me it's about burying all my demons in the cold hard ground and emerging like the victorious human I was meant to be!"

Dorothy will head out on the road for her 2022 Gifts From the Holy Ghost North American tour starting next month in San Diego, Calif. Rising rockers Joyous Wolf and Classless Act will open throughout the run. See the list of dates underneath the video, and get tickets here.

Dorothy - 'Rest in Peace' (Acoustic Version)

Dorothy 2022 Tour Dates

March 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

March 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

March 26 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

March 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada

March 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Downstairs

March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ Parish at HOB

April 01 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 02 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

April 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

April 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

April 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

April 09 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation

April 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 12 - Towson, Md. @ Recher

April 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Mickey’s Black Box

April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

April 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

April 21 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

April 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland

April 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone

April 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews

April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

April 28 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 01 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic

May 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

May 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar

May 06 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live

May 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

May 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

May 11 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

May 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne

May 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewing

May 18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish at HOB

May 27 - Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock Festival

