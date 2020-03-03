DragonForce drummer Gee Anzalone has been hospitalized and will be absent for the band's upcoming U.S. tour with Unleash the Archers and Visions of Atlantis. The previously announced concert trek kicks off later this week in Phoenix before covering the States for an additional 12 dates.

The British power metal act broke the unfortunate news Monday (March 2) with a statement shared via social media and the group's website. Said to be dealing with a heart condition, accompanying photos show Anzalone in a hospital bed.

For the scheduled tour, percussionist Aquiles Priester (Hangar, ex-Angra, ex-Di'Anno) will replace the ailing drummer.

"DragonForce are sad to announce that drummer Gee Anzalone will not be performing on the upcoming US tour," the band explained. "Gee has been hospitalized for Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Virtuoso drummer Aquiles Priester (Angra, Tony MacAlpine) will perform on the upcoming DragonForce US Tour while Gee recovers."

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li added, "We will miss our brother Gee on the upcoming US tour, but health is most important. We wish Gee a speedy recovery and we know he will be back on tour with us soon. We want to thank our friend Aquiles for stepping up and helping us out on short notice."

The tour will find DragonForce supporting their latest record, Extreme Power Metal. The outfit's eighth studio album, it's thus far spawned the singles "Razorblade Meltdown," "Heart Demolition" and "Highway to Oblivion."

Last year, longtime DragonFroce bassist Frédéric Leclercq left the band with Alicia Vigil currently filling the role as a live member of the group.

DragonForce, Unleash the Archers + Visions of Atlantis 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

March 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Club Red

March 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

March 8 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

March 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

March 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

March 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line (without Visions of Atlantis)

March 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag (without Visions of Atlantis)

March 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

March 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

March 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

March 19 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Roxian Theatre

March 20 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw