In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 18, 2018:

- Here's a tour that should bring in some green. Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly will be hitting the road together in June. Dates and ticketing details will be revealed on Monday, but watch a teaser video here.

- Memphis May Fire have booked a number of headlining shows playing with Fire From the Gods on off dates from their spring run with Sevendust. The Word Alive will also play on select dates during the run. See the stops here.

- Born of Osiris will hit the road in May, taking out Fit for a King, Gideon and Currents for shows. The tour starts May 3 in Racine, Wis. See all of the scheduled shows here.

- Candiria will head out on the "Beyond Twenty" tour in April and May. The band will be celebrating over 20 years of their Beyond Reasonable Doubt disc. The group will play select shows with Cleric, Killswitch Engage and Hatebreed during the run.