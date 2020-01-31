Watch Dropkick Murphys Demolish a House in ‘Smash S–t Up’ Video

The Dropkick Murphys have just dropped two new songs — "Smash Shit Up" and "The Bonny," a cover of Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon — right as they kick off a European tour.

The video for "Smash Shit Up" may have been the most fun music video to shoot in human history as the band was tasked with demolishing a house. They used sledgehammers, axes and even an excavator to level the residential dwelling and the Massachusetts icons even managed to commit the most sinister acts of wanton destruction — tipping a port-o-potty.

This, everyone, is why you start a band. Watch the music below and get inspired.

Both songs arrive in advance of Dropkick Murphys new album, which will be released in the fall later this year. The record will be the band's ninth overall and first since 2017's 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory, but no other details about the release have been made available at this time.

Fueling the excitement behind the new songs is the announcement of the openers for the Dropkick Murphys Boston Blowout, which consists of five Boston-area shows leading up to the final performance on St. Patrick's Day. See all those details further down the page and get tickets here.

Dropkick Murphys, "Smash Shit Up" Music Video

Dropkick Murphys Boston Blowout Shows

March 13 @ Encore Boston Harbor w/Rancid's Lars Frederiksen, Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock

March 14 @ House Of Blues Boston – Matinee w/The Old Firm Casuals (with Lars Frederiksen)*

March 15 @ House Of Blues Boston w/The Old Firm Casuals (with Lars Frederiksen), Kneecap

March 16 @ Big Night Live w/The Old Firm Casuals (with Lars Frederiksen), Darkbuster's Lenny Lashley

March 17 @ House Of Blues Boston w/Darkbuster, Jim Weeks Band*

*Sold Out