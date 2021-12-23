Drowning Pool Guitarist Says Success of ‘Bodies’ Was ‘Unexpected’

Drowning Pool's "Bodies" is just one of those songs that everyone seems to have heard at one point or another, whether they're a fan of heavy music or not. Guitarist C.J. Pierce recently admitted that the massive success of that song was actually pretty unexpected.

The song was featured on Drowning Pool's 2001 debut album Sinner, which was certified platinum later that year. Pierce reflected on the song's impact on pop culture during a new discussion with Knotfest's Talk Toomey podcast.

"I have to say that was very unexpected. I appreciate it and I love it. Every time it comes up, I crack up. I've seen some really funny, crazy renditions of that song," the guitarist said.

Perhaps one of the versions he was referring to is the kids' song that someone turned it into earlier this year... which was slightly disturbing, especially considering how well it was done.

"Just a song that came along naturally, we were rocking out in the room, drinking a couple of beers and writing what you feel. And the song 'Bodies' just took on a life of its own, man, and it keeps coming up and getting used for different stuff. It's the 'Jelly Of The Month Club,' it's the gift that keeps giving," Pierce continued.

"To be honest with you, man, I'll sit around the house. I don't know if other artists do this. I know some artists get weird about their single or what they're known for, and they're, like, 'Oh, I hate that song. I don't wanna play it live anymore,' which is nuts to me. I love playing that song, I can't wait to get to it... I've got the mandolin over here and I'll do just like a mandolin version of 'Bodies'. I'll do my own wacky versions of it 'cause it's just a fun song to mess with."

Watch the full chat below.

The track has appeared on the soundtracks of several movies, including the 2001 Jet Li film The One and 2002's XXX, starring Vin Diesel. However, due to the lyrical content, there has been a bit of controversy surrounding it, especially when it was indirectly linked to a deadly shooting that occurred in Tucson, Ariz. back in 2011. The perpetrator had favorited a YouTube video that showed a masked man burning an American flag while the song played in the background, so there was speculation that he'd somehow been influenced by it.

"We were devastated this weekend to learn of the tragic events that occurred in Arizona and that our music has been misinterpreted. ‘Bodies’ was written about the brotherhood of the moshpit and was never about violence," Drowning Pool wrote in a statement shortly after the tragedy took place.

