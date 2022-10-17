Drunk Driver Knocks Out Power at Five Finger Death Punch Show, Band Ends Set Early

Five Finger Death Punch were forced to cut their Oct. 15 show in Salt Lake City, Utah short after a drunk driver struck a transformer near the USANA Amphitheatre, which resulted in a power outage in the neighboring area.

It was the very last night of the band's headlining U.S. tour in support of their latest album, AfterLife, which was released in August earlier this year. They were joined by special guests Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods on a run that lasted nearly two months and, unfortunately, it ended on a bit of a bum note.

About the incident, guitarist Zoltan Bathory tweeted, "Salt Lake City started out as an incredible show with 20,000 fans ... this was going off [rocket ship emoji] when a drunk driver hit a transformer down the road and knocked out the power for the whole area [angry, swearing emoji face] one more reason to not drink and drive... you screwed up 20,000 people’s day."

Five Finger Death Punch managed to perform seven songs and were about to launch into "Never Enough" before the power outage brought the night to an abrupt end.

One night earlier, singer Ivan Moody addressed the Denver, Colorado crowd and delivered a surprising announcement onstage with his children near his side.

"The last 15 years of my life I have toured the world, I have seen every country, every city on this planet at least twice. That's a fact. And through that time as many of you parents know ... I have missed a lot of time with my kiddos," he said, "So I made them a deal today, and I'm going to stick to it. After this year, I am going to make one more Five Finger Death Punch album and then I am retiring from heavy metal."

It's worth noting that Moody specifically stated he would retire from "heavy metal," not music at large, leaving speculation that his career may be taking a new turn.

For now, it's onward and still upward with Five Finger Death Punch, who will embark on a co-headlining tour with country star Brantley Gilbert starting on Nov. 9 with an end date of Dec. 17. Country rocker Cory Marks will be providing support on that trek as well. See the upcoming dates at this location and get tickets here.

Five Finger Death Punch Setlist — Oct. 15, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Inside Out"

02. "Trouble"

03. "Wash It All Away"

04. "Bad Company" (Bad Company cover)

05. "Jekyll and Hyde"

06. "Sham Pain"

07. "Got Your Six"

08. "Never Enough" (band was about to play before stopping show due to power outage)

