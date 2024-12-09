A fan of mid-2000s emo band Hawthorne Heights is being called out after an alleged drunken incident in front of families at a Disney property this past summer.

Fan Was Removed From Hawthorne Heights Show

WDW News Today is a site that covers all things Disney. From news about new merch available at parks all the way down to weeds being removed the top of a Star Wars ride.

A recent article published by WDWNT chronicles an incident from this past summer that started after a Florida man was removed from a show at the House of Blues in Orlando.

The website says 38-year-old Ryan Tomasko of Wesley Chapel, Florida was attending a Hawthorne Heights show at the venue before he was "kicked out" for allegedly being drunk.

An arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff's Department viewed by WDWNT detailed how Tomasko was "swaying" as he exited the House of Blues before he eventually collided with a pole and suffered an undisclosed injury.

How Hawthorne Heights Fan Ended Up In The Middle Of Disney Families

Unfortunately for Tomasko, the House of Blues in Orlando isn't exactly situated in a place where he could calm down a bit in peace once he got outside. The venue is located in Disney Springs, an entertainment, dining and shopping area that is part of Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Springs, formerly known as Downtown Disney, serves as a nightlife area for Disney World. But being an attraction that carries the Disney name, it also heavily caters to families.

Disney Springs Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images loading...

According to WDWNT, Tomasko exited the House of Blues and ended up in the middle of families who had crowded the Disney Springs streets to view a drone show.

"The deputies escorted Tomasko to an employee area behind the scenes, but Tomasko locked his legs to avoid moving and he squeezed down on the deputies' arms who were holding him and guiding him, the arrest report said," WDWT reported.

Charges Filed Following Drunken Disney Incident

In it's report, WDWNT said it was just now writing about the incident due to a delay in details about the case being made public.

Online court records from the Orange County Clerk's Office show Tomasko was charged with one count each of resisting an officer without violence, trespass on property after warning and disorderly intoxication. The latter two charges were dropped according to online records.

Tomasko was referred to a pre-trial intervention program during a Nov. 18 hearing. Intervention programs such as this for nonviolent offenses often include a variety of steps including counseling, community service hours and/or drug screenings.

READ MORE: 10 Emo Songs That Are Actually Really Heavy

"Upon successful completion of all sanctions, the charges will be dismissed," the Florida State's Attorney Office of the Sixth Judicial Court says on its website. "In those instances where sanctions are not completed timely, the case will he sent back to the regular court division."

25 Amazing Pop-Punk + Emo Albums With No Weak Songs