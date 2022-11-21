Elon Musk Roasts Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor on Twitter

Elon Musk is using his position as the new owner of Twitter to roast Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. After Reznor spoke about his plans to depart Twitter, along with “the arrogance of the billionaire class,” Musk called the industrial musician a “crybaby.”

Musicians such as blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Testament’s Alex Skolnick and Sebastian Bach have spoken out against how Musk has been running Twitter since he acquired the social media giant earlier this year, though many others have been in favor of how Musk’s immediate changes have expanded free speech ideals on Twitter. Musk famously posted a poll asking if former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account should be reinstated, and ultimately, the “yes” votes overcame the “no” votes, leading to Trump being reinstated.

“I’m about to depart,” Reznor told the Hollywood Reporter about his plans for his Twitter usage. “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.” He then deactivated his Twitter account not long after.

Earlier today (Nov. 21), Twitter account Catturd ™ posted, “48 hours since @elonmusk reinstated President Trump's Twitter account and the world still hasn't ended.”

In response, Musk tweeted, “And it turns out that Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby.”

Musk recently made headlines by wearing a bizarre Satanic suit of armor at the red carpet for Heidi Klum’s Halloween party. See those photos below.

Elon Musk's Satanic Suit Photos from Halloween 2022 of Elon Musk wearing a Satanic suit of armor.