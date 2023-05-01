Enter to Win Smashing Pumpkins’ Complete ‘Atum’ Box Set

The third and final act of Smashing Pumpkins' Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts will be out this Friday (May 5), and Loudwire Nights is giving one lucky winner the chance to win a box set that includes all three albums.

You'll have until Monday, May 8 at 11AM ET to enter. One winner will be chosen to receive an Atum box set, which features all three acts — a total of 33 songs on four standard black LPs. The set comes in a black box with a complete lyric book and story, as well as 10 unreleased songs on five 7-inch records that are exclusive to the set and won't be available on streaming services until later this year.

Enter the contest below, and see some photos of the box set underneath.

Act One of Atum came out this past November and Act Two was released at the end of January.

“When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022… You’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!” frontman Billy Corgan told NME in September.

"I actually wanted to do it about four years ago, but there wasn’t a lot of energy in the band for it... But once COVID hit and I found myself sitting here with nothing to do, I thought, ‘Right, I’m gonna do it now.'"

Corgan will be the featured guest on Loudwire Nights this Friday, so be sure to tune in at 7PM ET to hear the full interview. Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road for a North American tour with Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons starting in late July. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets here.

