Progressive Death Metal Singer Shares Beautifully Uplifting Message

For those needing a pick-me-up, we bring you Entheos vocalist Chaney Crabb who delivered a beautifully uplifting message while appearing on Kai Cenat's livestream.

Though Entheos are sometimes lumped in with progressive death metal or deathcore, those labels shouldn't preclude them from delivering a positive message. And during her appearance on Cenat's livestream, she definitely signed off by putting some positivity in the world.

Before finishing her appearance, she took a moment to address the viewing audience and serving up some motivation about pursuing your dreams.

What Chaney Crabb Said

"There was once a time when I was in a place where I wasn't happy doing what I was doing. I was denying myself of being a vocalist," explained the singer. "I was lying to myself saying that I was like really stoked to be doing what I was doing and I denied this entire part of my life."

"I know that a lot of you out there are probably in that place right now where you may be doing something that you're not passionate about that your heart is not in. And I want to encourage all of you out there to find the thing that is meaningful in your heart," she added.

She later added, "It’s worth it to chase your dreams you guys like it’s it’s the most fulfilling thing in the entire world and it doesn’t matter if your dream is weird like mine like being a metal vocalist. It’s like people will tell you that you can’t do it that you’re not going to make anything of yourself but believe me dreams come true."

And for those surprised such a positive message was coming from a metal vocalist, she added, "Look we wear black, we look scary, but dude we’re passionate that’s all that it is we’re good people just like you. We all should be friends. Support your community. Support each other. Support your friends and make something of your fucking life. Dude, don't live in regret. That's what life is about."

READ MORE: Drake Shouts Out Death Metal Vocalist on Instagram

Check out Crabb's full speech below shared on the X platform and see the full transcript of her comments below that.

So everyone out there I just want to say there was once a time when I was in a place where I wasn’t happy doing what I was doing I was denying myself of being a vocalist. I was lying to myself saying that I was like really stoked to be what I to be doing what I was doing and I like denied this entire part of my life and I know that a lot of you out there are probably in that place right now where you may be doing something that you’re not passionate about that your heart is not in. And I want to encourage all of you out there to find the thing that is meaningful in your heart. Find what you love and chase that shit. It’s going to take dedication. It’s going to take sacrifice. It’s going to take a lot of struggle. And you’re never really going to see where you’re at until you can step back and look at the full picture. But it’s worth it to chase your dreams you guys like it’s it’s the most fulfilling thing in the entire world and it doesn’t matter if your dream is weird like mine like being a metal vocalist. It’s like people will tell you that you can’t do it that you’re not going to make anything of yourself but believe me dreams come true. And if you just keep pushing to be the person that you want to be then that’s who you’re going to become point blank. So I hope that all of you out there can find something that you love as much as all of us love this genre metal like we look we wear black we look scary but dude we’re passionate that’s all that it is we’re good people just like you. We all should be friends support your community support each other support your friends and make something of your fucking life dude don’t live in regret that is what life is about.