Evanescence Announce 2019 Headline Tour

Evanescence will be back on the road in 2019 after spending the last two years promoting their hugely successful Synthesis Live dates. The new shows coming this spring will find the band back in their traditional rock setting.

A majority of the shows booked for the band come in May, with a number of the stops being festival appearances. The group also has a pair of July festival appearances that they've announced as well. The trek launches May 3 with Evanescence's appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Fla.

All tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday (Feb. 8) at 10AM local time and can be purchased via the band's official website. For those interested, you'll also find limited VIP package options, with fans having a chance for a meet-and-greet, checking out sound check and being provided access to exclusive merch items.

Singer Amy Lee stated last year that a new Evanescence album was on her "to-do" list. "We're going to take a little bit of time, but the next thing we're going to focus on creatively is just the next full Evanescence album. That's the plan," Lee told us last August, adding, "I think as a band, we're all in a really good place with each other. I've been with the guys -- Will, Troy and Tim -- now for over a decade. Jen's the new kid on the block but she brings a lot of positivity and energy to the group and we're excited for her to be with us. We're all happy together and we make a great team and we're excited to make more music together."

Evanescence 2019 Tour Dates

May 3 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 5 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center *

May 7 – New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre *

May 9 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy Theater *

May 10 – Concord, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival

May 12 – Coraopolis, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center **

May 14 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center *

May 15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *

May 18 – Camden, N.J. @ MMRBQ Festival

May 19 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

July 18 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 28 – Bangor, Maine @ Impact Festival

* Headline

** On sale 2/15 at 10:00am local time