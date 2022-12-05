Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’

Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.

Evanescence released the Fallen album on March 4, 2003, with the album surpassing gold status (500,000 units moved just over a month later on April 8, 2003. Platinum status (1 million units moved) followed just a few weeks later on April 21, 2003, and before the 2003 calendar year was complete, Fallen has surpassed triple platinum status.

The album was bolstered by the early success of "Bring Me to Life," featuring a guest vocal from 12 Stones' Paul McCoy. That song would go on to win the Best Hard Rock Performance Grammy.

The singles "Going Under," "My Immortal" and "Everybody's Fool" followed, showcasing Amy Lee's vocal range, with guitars from Ben Moody and keys and string arrangements from David Hodges.

"Bring Me to Life" has been certified as a triple-platinum single by the RIAA, while "My Immortal" has reached platinum status as a single.

Revisit the music that made Fallen such a successful album below and also check out some of the other Diamond Certified Rock + Metal Albums in the gallery below.

Evanescence, "Bring Me to Life"

Evanescence, "Going Under"

Evanescence, "My Immortal"