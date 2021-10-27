Evanescence have unveiled the second book in their graphic anthology series, Echoes From the Void, that combines themes from the band's songbook with comic art. The new installment is called The Revolution of Cassandra, and it's now up for pre-order.

Created by Evanescence in conjunction with the OPUS imprint of music-driven books from publisher and production company Incendium, The Revolution of Cassandra was written by film director Eric D. Howell. It joins his original concept with the story in Evanescence's "Use My Voice" from their latest album, The Bitter Truth, which emerged earlier this year.

See the cover art and book samples below.

Evanescence singer Amy Lee says, "A few years back, my friend and video director Eric Howell sent me a screenplay he was writing called The Revolution of Cassandra. This time, instead of a film, he wanted to make it into a graphic novel. As I read it, I kept hearing this song I'd been working on, 'Use My Voice,' over and over in my head because it felt like the song and Cassandra lived in the same world."

She adds, "The power of love, and truth, and sisterhood, standing up to the broken machine. Hanging onto the belief that humanity is worth fighting for."

Howell explains, "The Revolution of Cassandra is a story about a bad-ass woman standing up for her beliefs in a cynical and hostile world. As one of my early readers, I asked Amy to write the forward for the graphic novel if she connected with it in any way."

He continues, "She had a strong response to the material and immediately sent me the sketch of a song she'd been working on. She really identified with a central idea in the story of 'being for something, not against everything.' The song and the story had this thematic echo as if we were each grabbing onto the same muse in the same moment — frankly, it was a bit of magic."

The first issue of Echos From the Void found its muse in Evanescence songs "Better Without You" and "Wasted on You." There will be five total installments of the series. The Revolution of Cassandra cover art was drawn by Esau Escorza and Sebastian Cheng; the inner art was created by a cast of several other artists.

Purchase The Revolution of Cassandra at incendium.online. The first print edition of the graphic novel is $18.95 and will ship in December. A limited art print is also available.

In 'The Revolution of Cassandra,' a liberal, astrology-loving humanitarian is caught in the crossfire of a raging civil war and must save her sister from the firing squad of a brutal dictator. She beseeches help from a gun smuggler and inadvertently starts her own revolution. Cassandra stands up to be a light in the face of a cynical, unforgiving and brutal world, pulling everything she believes into question. Racing through minefields, above the jungle canopy and going head-to-head with an army, Cassandra has the stars and moon on her side — or so she believes.

Evanescence, Echoes From the Void: The Revolution of Cassandra Book Art

Incendium

The Revolution of Cassandra Samples

Incendium

Incendium

Incendium