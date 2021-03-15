The worlds of hard rock and comics continue to be intertwined, with Evanescence being the latest to dip their toes in the comics world with the upcoming graphic anthology series, Echoes From the Void.

The band has teamed up with Incendium's OPUS imprint for the upcoming release, which will tie in with a pair of songs from the band's forthcoming album, The Bitter Truth as well as other material from the band's catalog.

Echoes From the Void will consist of 48-page deluxe comic books, each featuring two or more story adaptations from the band's musical catalog. The project is bringing together short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more.

Singer Amy Lee worked with the series developers to help with the creative direction and artwork for the stories. In total, there will be five issues with the first issue centering on the songs "Better Without You" and "Wasted on You" from The Bitter Truth album. Carrie Lee South and Blake Northcott penned the tales for the initial issue, which includes illustrations from Abigail Larson and Kelly McKernan.

Evanescence Echoes From the Void Art Covers

Incendium / Opus

“I am so excited about this project series. The possibilities are endless. Collaborating across art forms like this is so unique, and it’s been fascinating to see how many different lives a song can have, like alternate realities. I look forward to working on this throughout the year and am so honored to break open this new world for our music” said Lee in a statement.

Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium, added, “Reflecting Evanescence’s distinctive output, Echoes from the Void is equal parts haunting and whimsical; the pages are filled with beauty, loss, struggle, and triumph. It’s a fantastical journey that debuts a host of original characters and imaginative worlds that have been a joy to realize, and thanks to Amy pushing the envelope with every conversation, we’ve been able to curate a unique body of work that defies expectations of the medium.”

The first print edition of each issue will be released as a prestige format limited-edition collectible comic book, with cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages and individual numbering. Each first printing will be limited to 3,000 copies priced at $18.95, and available to order at this location with the first issue shipping in June.

In addition, the artwork from Echoes From the Void, will also be made available to purchase as a series of archival fine art prints. Check the Incendium site for Echoes From the Void here.

Meanwhile, Evanescence's The Bitter Truth album is about to arrive. Fans can get it on March 26 and you can pre-order yours here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).