Late last year, Evanescence satisfied fans longing for new music by unleashing their cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain," with the track targeted for inclusion in the "Gears 5" video game. Now the band has revealed an official video for the track.

Though the video is more band centric, there are the occasional nods to the "Gears 5" game, with some of the imagery projected upon items in the clip. However, the new video is truly a showcase for the group, who find themselves in a hellish, red-hued smokey landscape with singer Amy Lee truly embodying the emotion of the song throughout the clip. The video ends with the band's drumkit catching fire, reminiscent of a recent concert incident at Knotfest Mexico. Have a look below.

“The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version,” Lee states of the clip.

Director P.R. Brown adds, “The goal of the video is to show the bond of this band as they deliver a powerful take on a classic song. The tie in with Gears 5 presented an opportunity to combine the game world together with the band performance in a post-apocalyptic setting. The band emerges from the ashes to come together. We wanted to bring these worlds together and feel both the force of the band and the game.”

Lee previously stated of the band's orchestral-leaning take on the song, "This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on 'The Chain.'"

She added, "The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it! We’re beyond excited to share this with our fans and I’m really looking forward to playing it live."

Evanescence finished out 2019 working toward a new album for this year. The band will hit the road later in 2020, pairing up with Within Temptation for a matching of truly powerful vocalists. Visit the band's website for all their "Worlds Collide" tour dates and more.

As for "Gears 5," get a look at the game trailer with Evanescence's music over it below.

Evanescence, "The Chain"

"Gears 5" Trailer