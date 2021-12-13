Evanescence Postpone Five Final Dates of Tour Due to COVID-19

Evanescence will be bowing out of the remaining dates on their run with Halestorm, Lilith Czar and Plush, citing multiple COVID-19 cases within their touring party. However, the band does intend to make up the dates, with the newly rescheduled stops listed below.

"We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is," stated Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee. "All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that."

She added, "This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush- and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!"

The five dates affected have been rescheduled for early January, though not in the exact same order. Cincinnati will still have the first show on the run, while the Newark, N.J. stop will now be the final date. See all the stops and their newly rescheduled info below.

Evanescence Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center (was Dec. 12)

Jan. 16 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion (was Dec. 17)

Jan. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Peterson Events Center (was Dec. 14)

Jan. 20 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center (was Dec. 18)

Jan. 21 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (was Dec. 15)