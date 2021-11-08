Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley said that any fans coming to the band's shows who are experiencing difficulty getting accommodations for a disability should tag him personally.

That's the thrust of a message the rocker shared on social media last week. While it's not said if a particular event or circumstance prompted his announcement, the singer's eagerness to accommodate all concertgoers is a welcome stance regardless.

Buckley tweeted on Nov. 6, "If anyone has any issues with venues on this tour (or any future tours) not being accommodating for those of you with disabilities please reply and use #etidADA and I'll personally make sure you are taken care of."

The hashtag uses the band's initials plus those representing the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), the civil rights law that bars discrimination based on a disability.

Every Time I Die have been touched by a family member with a disability, as Buckley's late sister Jaclyn lived with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder, until her death in 2017. The ETID vocalist recently told Kerrang, "It's not like I'm going to stop having a relationship with her anymore [just because she passed]. I'm a very spiritual person. I always had a non-verbal relationship with my sister because she was disabled to the point she couldn't speak. That's not going to change just because she isn't here."

Every Time I Die last month released their long-awaited new album Radical, their first since 2016's Low Teens. They're currently touring with support from '68 and Candy, with dates that continue into December. See the remaining stops below and get tickets here.

Every Time I Die, '68 + Candy - Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 8 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe's Oasis

Nov. 9 – Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

Nov. 11 – Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Coast

Nov. 12 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

Nov. 13 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Black Sheep

Nov. 15 – El Paso, Texas @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov. 16 – Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty

Nov. 19 – Austin, Texas @ The Parish

Nov. 20 – Austin, Texas @ The Parish

Nov. 22 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ House of Rock

Nov. 23 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea's Live

Nov. 26 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904

Nov. 27 – Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

Nov. 29 – Orlando, Fla. @ Abbey Pub

Nov. 30 – Orlando, Fla. @ Abbey Pub

Dec. 2 – Asheville, N.C. @ Grey Eagle

Dec. 3 – Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud *

Dec. 4 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry *

Dec. 5 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27 *

Dec. 10-11 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ 'TID the Season ^

* No Candy

^ ETID only