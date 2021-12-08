Ex-Silverchair Vocalist Daniel Johns ‘Not Anxious’ About Returning With 2022 Solo Album

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns issues with being in the public spotlight have been well documented, but the singer is ready to return with new music in 2022, revealing a fresh perspective about promoting his upcoming record during a message to fans announcing a new solo album on Instagram. Having examined his struggles with fame in the Who Is Daniel Johns? podcast earlier this year, the musician explains, "The reception around the world inspired me and I'm not anxious about what comes next anymore."

What is coming next is a solo set titled FutureNever that will be his second solo effort, following 2015's Talk. It's expected to arrive April 1. Johns has remained mostly out of the public eye since his exit from Silverchair, but he did team up with Empire of the Sun's Luke Steele under the moniker Dreams with 2018's No One Defeats Us album.

In a message to fans that can be read through a series of slides, Johns stated, "I didn’t know that I needed that experience, but I did," referencing his podcast that detailed the anxiety that came with the heights of his band's fame, stating that by sharing his story it helped him make peace with things and has him "ready to tackle this new world bravely" as he prepares to release new music.

During the podcast earlier this year, Johns revealed that the band's fame had taken a toll on his mental health and that his decision to step away from the group in 2011 meant sacrificing millions to be "internally happy." He also attempted to squash any reunion rumors, revealing that he had no intent to return, calling his time with the group as being "emotionally triggering."

During an interview with The Project, Johns stated that while he continues to work on new music, he may never perform live again.

“FutureNever is an eclectic mix of music that I’ve made over the last couple of years. A few of my friends will be jumping on the record, I’ll be slowly revealing them in the lead up to the album," says Johns in describing the album. He also adds that no singles will be released into the lead-up to the record, encouraging listeners to enjoy the album as a whole listening experience.

While a track listing has yet to be revealed, you can get a glimpse of the artwork in Johns' Instagram post below. Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here.