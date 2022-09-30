See Exclusive First Look at New My Chemical Romance Figure + Plush Set

Kidrobot, an art toy, apparel and lifestyle accessory company, has teamed up with My Chemical Romance for a series of limited edition vinyl figure sets and plushes. Today (Sept. 30), we're giving you an exclusive first look at one of the collections.

The figure sets and plushes for the band's first three albums, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (2002), Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004) and The Black Parade (2006) are already available through Kidrobot's website. The fourth set, for 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, will be out Oct. 3, and then the fifth and final set, "The Return of MCR," will commemorate the band's reunion and current tour.

My Chemical Romance fans can get a special early look at the five-piece Danger Days figure set and plush below, which are priced at $75 and $15.99, respectively. The vinyl figures represent the band members' Killjoy alter egos —Fun Ghoul (Frank Iero), Jet Star (Ray Toro), Kobra Kid (Mikey Way), Party Poison (Gerard Way) and The Girl.

The new plush is a Draculoid, which is a character that appears in music videos from the album. The plushes for the previous sets are the Hanged Man from I Brought You My Bullets, Helena from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge and Pepe from The Black Parade.

Check out the previous collections on Kidrobot's website, and be sure to head back on Oct. 3 at 12PM ET to grab your Danger Days set. Each collection is limited to 2,000 units.

MCR's long-awaited U.S. tour continues tonight in Denver, Colo. and wraps up in Las Vegas in late October at the When We Were Young Festival, which they're headlining alongside Paramore. Get tickets to their tour here.

