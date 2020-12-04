Eyehategod Deliver Sludgy New Song ‘High Risk Trigger,’ Announce New Album
Welcome back Eyehategod. The New Orleans-based sludge metal merchants are back doing what they do best, announcing a new studio album and releasing the sludgy new track "High Risk Trigger."
A History of Nomadic Behavior is the title of their forthcoming album and by the time it arrives on March 12 it will be seven years removed from their last studio set. The 12-track release definitely has some imprints of the difficult year we're close to ending.
Singer Mike IX Williams says, “We’re not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal.”
As for "High Risk Trigger," the song lurches forward with some high level distorted guitar nastiness while singer Mike IX Williams belts furiously, painting a dark landscape of societal woes for the listener. Check out the lyrics for the song below and the Visualizer video below that.
What’s gone is gone again
Dogs gnaw the bone for luck
Scorch factory doors to ash
Sub-legal evidence
Force fed and howling
Scare access allowing
Deaf jagged and prowling
Ragged as the hero was
Infection is the way
Disruptive crowd takes aim
Burn down the rail yard house
Destroy the USA
Zoned out, dulled out
Can’t leave the floor
Blood shot, gun shot we don’t belong
All streets, fake peace
Bold face regret
Welfare, warfare
High risk reward
Take risks rise up and stay
Screw pigs who lie for pay
The useless won’t remain
Unwritten books in graves
Force fed and howling
Scare access allowing
Deaf jagged and prowling
Zoned out dulled out
Can’t leave the floor
Blood shot, gun shot we don’t belong
Welfare, warfare
High risk reward
Eyehategod, "High Risk Trigger"
While it's been seven years between records, it has been an eventful period for Eyehategod. Williams suffered liver failure but eventually received a transplant and has recovered to the point where he's been able to tour with the band over the last three years. That period of heavy touring played a big role in the new album.
“We toured our asses off for three years and that’s where A History of Nomadic Behavior basically comes from," said Williams, then adding, “Death is a part of life, it’s a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive.”
Pre-orders for A History of Nomadic Behavior are currently available at this location. Check out the album artwork and track listing below.
Eyehategod, A History of Nomadic Behavior Artwork + Track Listing:
Built Beneath the Lies
The Outer Banks
Fake What’s Yours
Three Black Eyes
Current Situation
High Risk Trigger
Anemic Robotic
The Day Felt Wrong
The Trial of Johnny Cancer
Smoker’s Place
Circle of Nerves
Every Thing, Every Day
