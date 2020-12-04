Welcome back Eyehategod. The New Orleans-based sludge metal merchants are back doing what they do best, announcing a new studio album and releasing the sludgy new track "High Risk Trigger."

A History of Nomadic Behavior is the title of their forthcoming album and by the time it arrives on March 12 it will be seven years removed from their last studio set. The 12-track release definitely has some imprints of the difficult year we're close to ending.

Singer Mike IX Williams says, “We’re not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal.”

As for "High Risk Trigger," the song lurches forward with some high level distorted guitar nastiness while singer Mike IX Williams belts furiously, painting a dark landscape of societal woes for the listener. Check out the lyrics for the song below and the Visualizer video below that.

What’s gone is gone again

Dogs gnaw the bone for luck

Scorch factory doors to ash

Sub-legal evidence

Force fed and howling

Scare access allowing

Deaf jagged and prowling

Ragged as the hero was

Infection is the way

Disruptive crowd takes aim

Burn down the rail yard house

Destroy the USA

Zoned out, dulled out

Can’t leave the floor

Blood shot, gun shot we don’t belong

All streets, fake peace

Bold face regret

Welfare, warfare

High risk reward

Take risks rise up and stay

Screw pigs who lie for pay

The useless won’t remain

Unwritten books in graves

Force fed and howling

Scare access allowing

Deaf jagged and prowling

Zoned out dulled out

Can’t leave the floor

Blood shot, gun shot we don’t belong

Welfare, warfare

High risk reward

Eyehategod, "High Risk Trigger"

While it's been seven years between records, it has been an eventful period for Eyehategod. Williams suffered liver failure but eventually received a transplant and has recovered to the point where he's been able to tour with the band over the last three years. That period of heavy touring played a big role in the new album.

“We toured our asses off for three years and that’s where A History of Nomadic Behavior basically comes from," said Williams, then adding, “Death is a part of life, it’s a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive.”

Pre-orders for A History of Nomadic Behavior are currently available at this location. Check out the album artwork and track listing below.

Eyehategod, A History of Nomadic Behavior Artwork + Track Listing:

Century Media Records

Built Beneath the Lies

The Outer Banks

Fake What’s Yours

Three Black Eyes

Current Situation

High Risk Trigger

Anemic Robotic

The Day Felt Wrong

The Trial of Johnny Cancer

Smoker’s Place

Circle of Nerves

Every Thing, Every Day