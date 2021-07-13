Eyehategod's latest album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, emerged earlier this year. But the band has yet to play a proper album release show for the effort, so they're staging two consecutive release celebrations in their New Orleans home base on Sept 10-11, ahead of their fall United States tour with GWAR and Napalm Death. According to an announcement from the group, adult film actress Stormy Daniels will be on hand to sell Eyehategod merchandise at the Sept. 11 gig.

It seems Daniels, who in 2018 got involved in a highly publicized legal dispute with then-U.S. president Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Michal Cohen, is a friend of the sludge metal mainstays.

See all the upcoming dates near the bottom of this post.

On Tuesday (July 13), Eyehategod announced the "additional live dates this September leading up to their massive North American tour supporting GWAR and Napalm Death. The band's journey begins with back-to-back record release shows Sept. 10 and 11 at Poor Boys in their hometown of New Orleans with support provided by Goatwhore, The Obsessed and more. As an added bonus, renowned adult film star, writer, director and band friend Stormy Daniels will be selling merch at the Sept. 11 show. Stop by and say hi!"

The annoucement continued, "From there, the band will rampage their way through ten more cities including a trio of performances with GWAR and Madball as well as a one-off show in Frederick, Md., with Suffocation and Madball. On Oct. 28, Eyehategod will convene with GWAR and Napalm Death in Norfolk, Va., for a tour that will run through over three dozen cities, coming to a close on Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C."

Eyehategod September 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 10 – New Orleans, La. @ Poor Boys !

Sept. 11 – New Orleans, La. @ Poor Boys @

Sept. 12 – Lafayette, La. @ Freetown BBR #

Sept. 13 – Mobile, Ala. @ Alabama Music Box

Sept. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Sept. 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Barley's

Sept. 16 – Richmond, Va. @ The National $

Sept. 17 – Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall $

Sept. 18 – Frederick, Md. @ Cafe 611 %

Sept. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls $

Sept. 20 – Huntington, W.V. @ V Club

Sept. 21 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

! with Goatwhore, Sick Thoughts, Shitload

@ with The Obsessed, Total Hell, Lowbrau

# with Goatwhore, Capra

$ with Gwar, Madball

% with Suffocation, Madball

GWAR, Napalm Death, Eyehategod Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 28 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Oct. 29 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 31 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Nov. 1 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 2 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Nov. 4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Nov. 5 – Detroit, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom

Nov. 6 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Nov. 7 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Nov. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Nov. 10 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Nov. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Nov. 13 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

Nov. 15 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Nov. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

Nov. 18 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Nov. 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

Nov. 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

Nov. 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

Nov. 23 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Nov. 24 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

Nov. 26 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Nov. 27 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

Dec. 1 – Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 3 – Calgary, Canada @ MacEwan Hall

Dec. 4 – Edmonton, Canada @ Midway Bar

Dec. 6 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Dec. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Dec. 8 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Dec. 9 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Dec. 10 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Dec. 11 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

Dec. 13 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club