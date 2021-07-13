Porn Star Stormy Daniels to Sell Merch at Eyehategod Album Release Show
Eyehategod's latest album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, emerged earlier this year. But the band has yet to play a proper album release show for the effort, so they're staging two consecutive release celebrations in their New Orleans home base on Sept 10-11, ahead of their fall United States tour with GWAR and Napalm Death. According to an announcement from the group, adult film actress Stormy Daniels will be on hand to sell Eyehategod merchandise at the Sept. 11 gig.
It seems Daniels, who in 2018 got involved in a highly publicized legal dispute with then-U.S. president Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Michal Cohen, is a friend of the sludge metal mainstays.
On Tuesday (July 13), Eyehategod announced the "additional live dates this September leading up to their massive North American tour supporting GWAR and Napalm Death. The band's journey begins with back-to-back record release shows Sept. 10 and 11 at Poor Boys in their hometown of New Orleans with support provided by Goatwhore, The Obsessed and more. As an added bonus, renowned adult film star, writer, director and band friend Stormy Daniels will be selling merch at the Sept. 11 show. Stop by and say hi!"
The annoucement continued, "From there, the band will rampage their way through ten more cities including a trio of performances with GWAR and Madball as well as a one-off show in Frederick, Md., with Suffocation and Madball. On Oct. 28, Eyehategod will convene with GWAR and Napalm Death in Norfolk, Va., for a tour that will run through over three dozen cities, coming to a close on Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C."
Eyehategod September 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 10 – New Orleans, La. @ Poor Boys !
Sept. 11 – New Orleans, La. @ Poor Boys @
Sept. 12 – Lafayette, La. @ Freetown BBR #
Sept. 13 – Mobile, Ala. @ Alabama Music Box
Sept. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Sept. 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Barley's
Sept. 16 – Richmond, Va. @ The National $
Sept. 17 – Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall $
Sept. 18 – Frederick, Md. @ Cafe 611 %
Sept. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls $
Sept. 20 – Huntington, W.V. @ V Club
Sept. 21 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
! with Goatwhore, Sick Thoughts, Shitload
@ with The Obsessed, Total Hell, Lowbrau
# with Goatwhore, Capra
$ with Gwar, Madball
% with Suffocation, Madball
GWAR, Napalm Death, Eyehategod Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Oct. 28 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Oct. 29 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Oct. 31 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Nov. 1 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 2 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Nov. 4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Nov. 5 – Detroit, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom
Nov. 6 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
Nov. 7 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Nov. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Nov. 10 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Nov. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Nov. 13 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
Nov. 15 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Nov. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey
Nov. 18 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Nov. 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom
Nov. 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
Nov. 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom
Nov. 23 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
Nov. 24 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory
Nov. 26 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
Nov. 27 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox
Dec. 1 – Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom
Dec. 3 – Calgary, Canada @ MacEwan Hall
Dec. 4 – Edmonton, Canada @ Midway Bar
Dec. 6 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
Dec. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
Dec. 8 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Dec. 9 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Dec. 10 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Dec. 11 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
Dec. 13 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club