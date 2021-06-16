The almighty murderous metal marauders GWAR have just announce a special 2021 tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Scumdogs of the Universe. They'll be playing it in full each night and most of the dates will also feature support from Napalm Death and Eyehategod.

GWAR have four dates on the books, including an appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago, before launching an extensive tour that begins on Oct. 28 in Norfolk, Va. and wraps up in Washington D.C. on Dec. 13. Both Madball and Eyehategod will appear at those non-festival stops.

When the full trek starts in late October, grindcore originators Napalm Death and sludge pioneers Eyehategod will open all remaining dates, except at the Nov. 13 festival stop.

"We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load," roared front-thing The Berserker Blóthar, "But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, COVID positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew."

Pre-sale tickets start on June 16 and the general on-sale begins on June 18. For more info, head to GWAR's website.

GWAR 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National $

Sept. 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall #

Sept. 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ RiotFest @ Douglas Park $

Sept. 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls $

Oct. 28 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa x

Oct. 29 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium x

Oct. 30 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall x

Oct. 31 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza x

Nov. 01 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage x

Nov. 02 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom x

Nov. 04 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave x

Nov. 05 — Detroit, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom x

Nov. 06 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue x

Nov. 07 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues x

Nov. 08 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House x

Nov. 10 — Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel x

Nov. 11 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts x

Nov. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade x

Nov. 13 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville #

Nov. 15 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live x

Nov. 16 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill x

Nov. 18 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater x

Nov. 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom x

Nov. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues x

Nov. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco Theater x

Nov. 22 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom x

Nov. 23 — Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater x

Nov. 24 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory x

Nov. 26 — Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse x

Nov. 27 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory x

Nov. 28 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom x

Nov. 30 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO x

Dec. 01 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom x

Dec. 03 — Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall x

Dec. 04 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Bar x

Dec. 06 — Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station x

Dec. 07 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater x

Dec. 08 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater x

Dec. 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue x

Dec. 10 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Bourbon Theatre x

Dec. 11 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's x

Dec. 13 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club x

$ - with Madball / Eyehategod supporting

x - with Napalm Death / Eyehategod supporting

# - Festival