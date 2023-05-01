Fans Rips a Big Ol’ Fart During Quiet Part of Sleep Token Song + It’s on Video

At a Sleep Token show in Sydney, Australia, a fan let out a loud, uproarious fart during the quiet part of a song and it was all hilariously captured on video.

The viral moments adds to an already quite viral year for the mysterious and enigmatic group, who will release their highly anticipated third album, Take Me Back to Eden, later this month.

The British band has been racking up serious streams online after dropping their first pair of singles, "The Summoning" and "Chokehold" at the top of 2023, the former having surpassed 30 million plays on Spotify alone. All the chatter amongst fans is more than just hot air as the Sleep Token's unique blend of crunching metallic rhythms, soul, R&B and pop has connected with an incredibly wide base.

What was a bunch of hot air, however, was a seriously gnarly fart that gave a new meaning to the age old "silent but deadly" adage, letting loose during a soft part of the song "Atlantic" and loud enough for all to hear and proceed with a giggle.

Before we get to the video clip below, let's clear the air (instead of the room) — this is a completely natural function of the human body, so we're not shaming anyone. What this Sleep Token fan did is more about comedic timing than anything.

You'll have to listen very closely as fan-filmed footage more clearly captures audio from Sleep Token's live performance than it does the unmic'd posterior of a flatulating fan.

Incredibly, singer Vessel barely broke his vocal stride at all, even as others in attendance begin to laugh.

Watch below in a video clip shared on Twitter and view Sleep Token's setlist from the show further down the page.

Later this year, Sleep Token will embark on a 21-date U.S. tour in support of Take Me Back to Eden. See all of the tour dates beneath the Sydney, Australia setlist and, for tickets, go here.

Oddly, and in somewhat related news, a person in attendance of a performance of legendary classical musician Tchaikovsky's fifth symphony at the Walt Disney Concert Hall last week enjoyed what was described as a "loud and full body orgasm." The eruption of pleasure came from the balcony while the Los Angeles Philharmonic continued the second movement of the piece, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

Sleep Token Setlist — April 29, 2023 (Sydney, Australia - via setlist.fm)

01. "Chokehold"

02. "The Summoning"

03. "Hypnosis"

04. "Like That"

05. "Nazareth"

06. "Granite"

07. "Aqua Regia"

08. "Atlantic"

09. "Alkaline"

10. "The Love You Want"

11. "Higher"

Encore:

12. "The Night Does Not Belong to God"

13. "The Offering"

Sleep Token 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 08 — Alton, Va. @ BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

Sept. 09 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Sept. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Sept. 12 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 13 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head Live

Sept. 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Cathedral at The Masonic

Sept. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Myth

Sept. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory

Sept. 20 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Sept. 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hawthorn

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ LOUDER THAN LIFE*

Sept. 25 — Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

Sept. 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 28 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 29 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 30 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Market

Oct. 01 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

Oct. 03 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory NP

Oct. 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The El Rey Theatre

Oct. 05 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 07 — Sacramento, Calif. @ AFTERSHOCK*

*Festival Date