Fans React to 2025 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Nominations

Fans are sharing their reactions online to the 2025 rock, metal and alternative Grammy nominations.

The Grammy Awards are typically a controversial topic within the rock and metal world for a variety of reasons, from the lack of airing the categories during the live ceremony to the questionable artist selections that are typically chosen.

The metal category usually has a fair representation of metal artists, but rock and alternative are where it becomes a bit more of a head-scratcher moment.

It seems as though there is a solid representation of rock and metal based on this year's nominees, which include Metallica, Spiritbox, Gojira, Pearl Jam, The Black Crowes, The Rolling Stones, Knocked Loose featuring Poppy, Green Day, The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant and some others.

READ MORE: The 12 Heaviest Bands Who Have Won Grammy Awards

You can check out the full list of nominees here to see which artists were selected for each category.

As usual, there's a mixed bag of reactions online from fans. While many are excited for the artists that received nominations, others have accused the Grammys of being rigged and pointed out that their favorite artists were left out, such as Twenty One Pilots, Bon Jovi and Olivia Rodrigo.

See fan reactions to the nominees below. We broke the reactions down based on whether they were positive or negative.

Positive Grammy Reactions

Negative Grammy Reactions