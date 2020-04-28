If there's one upside to the stay-at-home life during the coronavirus pandemic, it's getting to spend quality time with family if you're all under the same roof. What's even better is when parents and their kids cover rock hits and it doesn't get more adorable than this father and daughter duo taking on a bit of Rage Against the Machine's "Killing In the Name."

Before you start to freak out and assume that this sweet, innocent child is screaming profanities at the top of her lungs, we've been spared of the "Fuck you I won't do what you tell me" portion of the song. It's more likely that the line gets some mileage when bedtime comes around when it's time to do what her parents told her.

In the video below, the young girl, Audrey, joins in on vocals as her dad strums on an acoustic guitar. To see such an intense, socio-politically charged song come from this cherub is quite a trip, especially as her delivery intensifies as the video plays on.

This year was supposed to be a big one for Rage Against the Machine, who announced their reunion in late 2019, mounting their comeback with a massive tour during a presidential election year. The tour is even scheduled to feature five appearances at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden. So far, the March 26 through May 20 stops have been postponed, while the others remain on the books for now.

Father + Daughter Duo Cover Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name"