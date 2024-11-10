The Favorite NBA Teams of 36 Big Rock + Metal Musicians

Getty Images / NBA

You may not always see them sitting courtside, but there are a whole lot of rock and metal artists who are NBA fans.

For some, it might be showing up in photos with players following championship celebrations. Others might show their fandom wearing their favorite team's jersey on stage. Tool drummer drummer Danny Carey, who appears to be more of a college basketball and Kansas Jayhawks fan, is often decked out in the local team's uniform during shows.

Then you have a rocker such as Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers who is a fixture at Los Angeles Lakers games.

Here is a look at 36 big rock and metal musicians and their favorite NBA teams.

Favorite NBA Teams of 35 Rock and Metal Musicians

Here is a look at 35 big rock and metal musicians and their favorite NBA teams.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

