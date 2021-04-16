Fear Factory have just released "Disruptor," the first new song off Aggression Continuum, the industrial act's first album since 2015's Genexus. Although longtime singer Burton C. Bell left the band last year, the recording still bears his voice, as will the rest of the record, which was recorded years ago, before the acrimonious split.

The song opens with Bell screaming the title track and an elastic, fast-paced, bouncing rhythm overtakes "Disruptor" atop a rigid, pounding drum beat. The band's signature push-pull dynamic is in place with great effect once again and Bell's cathartic cleans offer a reprieve from the taut rhythm, working in harmony with ethereal synth touches.

Read the lyrics to "Disruptor" below and hear the song further down the page.

"This record is one of my proudest achievements and I'm really excited for it to finally be released," commented guitarist Dino Cazares.

"There were a lot of personal struggles, sacrifices, and legal issues involved with this record which almost didn't see the light of day, but through passion determination, lots of hard work and not giving up the fight, it’s finally ready for the world to hear," he continued, adding, "I felt that I needed to prove myself once again as I always try and make each record better than the last. Listen, and understand! This album is pissed! It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear and it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are hooked. You must fight to survive in the Aggression Continuum."

Aggression Continuum boasts 10 new tracks to commemorate Fear Factory's 10th studio album, which is set for a June 18 release through Nuclear Blast. Pre-orders can be placed here and the artwork and complete track listing can be seen below as well.

Bell announced his exit from Fear Factory in September of last year, citing legal battles which left him "financially crippled" as one of the biggest contributing factors to his resignation.

The band notably was involved in lawsuits over the last three years, which prevented any of the members from moving forward with Fear Factory until those had been resolved. In September, Cizares divulged that he had won those lawsuits.

Fear Factory, "Disruptor" Lyrics

I refuse to pledge allegiance

A ceremony of deception

Psycho sickness propaganda

The predator to the prey I refuse

I refuse

I refuse society

I refuse loyalty No regrets

Follow your own way

Nothing can define you

Break off, disobey I am the disruptor

I am the disruptor I resist the powers that be

Anonymous truth seeker

A nation incarcerated

To be enslaved by corporate fucks I resist

I resist

I resist powers that be

I resist consciously No regrets

Follow your own way

Nothing can define you

Break off, disobey No regrets

Follow your own way

Nothing can define you

Break off, disobey You are not the privileged

You are not better than me

Your control, my blasphemy No regrets

Follow your own way

Nothing can define you

Break off, disobey No regrets

Follow your own way

Nothing can define you

Break off, disobey Break off

I am the disruptor

Disobey

I am the disruptor

Follow your

I am the disruptor

Own way

I am the disruptor

Fear Factory, "Disruptor" Music Video

Fear Factory, Aggression Continuum Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Recode"

02. "Disruptor"

03. "Aggression Continuum"

04. "Purity"

05. "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"

06. "Collapse"

07. "Manufactured Hope"

08. "Cognitive Dissonance"

09. "Monolith"

10. "End Of Line"