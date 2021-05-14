Fear Factory Drop Pummeling ‘Mad Max’-Inspired Song ‘Fuel Injected Suicide Machine’

Industrial metal overlords Fear Factory have just debuted another pummeling new song, "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine," off their long-awaited Aggression Continuum album, which will be released on June 18.

The song's title takes inspiration from one of the lines spoken by the Nightrider character in the post-apocalyptic 1979 film Mad Max, directed by George Miller and produced by Byron Kennedy.

"Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" follows up the previously released lead single, "Disruptor," and places a greater emphasis on crafting a bleak atmosphere to match the dystopian nature of the film that served as its influence. Still, Fear Factory's jagged, pounding rhythms are central to the track, juxtaposed by lullaby-esque melodies that work perfectly with Burton C. Bell's clean vocals.

Listen to the new song toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) below as well.

Bell notably left Fear Factory in September last year once the band regrouped after a series of legal battles over rights to the band's name. His voice is still present on Aggression Continuum, though the band is now searching for his replacement.

Speaking with Australia's Heavy, guitarist Dino Cazares commented on the ongoing search.

"There's some really great people out there — male and female. So there are male and female [singers] in the running, who's gonna get this position," he said (via Blabbermouth).

Regarding what qualities he's looking for in this person, Cazares noted, "Someone who knows how to be a good frontman onstage, someone who knows how to command a crowd... this is just besides talent. Of course, whoever I pick is gonna have talent. But it's not just vocal talent; there's other talent too. There's being secure with your position — mentally secure — not being insecure, taking care of your throat, being able to command a crowd, getting along with others, being a team player, et cetera."

Aggression Continuum will be released through Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here.

Fear Factory, "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" Lyrics

[The feral kid:]

In the roar of an engine he lost everything I have lost respect for human life

My contempt becomes a bloody knife

I am dripping with anger for all I see

Fuel injected suicide machine Suicide machine I will harvest the human disease

Reaper of fear upon humanity

On your day of judgment I'll hear you scream

Full injected suicide machine I hate everything

I hate everything

I hate everything that I see

I hate everything

I hate everything

I hate everything that I see Look into my eyes and you will see

I am not afraid of destiny

Moving forward with violent grace

I'm the weapon to seal your fate

Look into my eyes and you will see

I am not afraid of destiny

Moving forward with violent grace

I'm the weapon to seal your fate [Nightrider:]

I'm a fuel injected suicide machine This would be my last confession

I will never stop resisting I am your savior

To deny your prayers

I am your savior

To deny your prayers I have many reasons for my pain

Merciless scars from those I disdain

I have suffered many injuries

Fuel injected suicide machine I hate everything

I hate everything

I hate everything that I see

I hate everything

I hate everything

I hate everything that I see

I hate everything

I hate everything

I hate everything that I see Look into my eyes and you will see

I am not afraid of destiny

Moving forward with violent grace

I'm the weapon to seal your fate

Look into my eyes and you will see

I am not afraid of destiny

Moving forward with violent grace

I'm the weapon to seal your fate

Fear Factory, "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine"