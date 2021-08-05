Fit for an Autopsy Book Winter 2022 Headline Tour
Fit for an Autopsy will get a jump on touring in 2022, hitting the road on a headlining run just after the start of the year.
The band has booked a 33-date trek that will keep them out on the road for just over a month in January and February of next year. The tour will kick off Jan. 5 in Columbus, Ohio, crisscrossing the country before coming to a stop on Feb. 12 in New York City. You can see all the dates listed below.
Fit for an Autopsy are also packing the bill with heavy rocking support acts, as Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm and Great American Ghost will also appear during the run.
"We're beyond excited to announce our U.S. headliner and our return to playing shows in America," the band says. "We'll be bringing our friends in Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm and Great American Ghost along too. It's been way too long since we've visited our favorite cities, and hung out with all you wonderful people. More announcements are coming soon. New tours. New 'other' things. We can't wait."
Tickets for Fit for an Autopsy's winter 2022 U.S. headline run can be purchased here.
Fit for an Autopsy recently released the stand alone single "Fear Tomorrow." Have a listen here.
Fit for an Autopsy / Enterprise Earth / Ingested / Signs of the Swarm / Great American Ghost 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music Diner
Jan. 6 — Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
Jan. 7 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies Rock Club
Jan. 8 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
Jan. 9 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
Jan. 10 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove
Jan. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
Jan. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Jan. 14 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante's
Jan. 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Jan. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Jan. 18 — Petaluma, Calif. @ The Phoenix Theater
Jan. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Jan. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Jan. 22 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Jan. 24 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
Jan. 25 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Jan. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
Jan. 27 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma City Limits
Jan. 28 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Jan. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Jan. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Feb. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
Feb. 2 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables
Feb. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar
Feb. 4 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Feb. 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger
Feb. 7 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
Feb. 8 — Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage
Feb. 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry
Feb. 10 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Feb. 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Feb. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre