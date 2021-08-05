Fit for an Autopsy Book Winter 2022 Headline Tour

Fit for an Autopsy will get a jump on touring in 2022, hitting the road on a headlining run just after the start of the year.

The band has booked a 33-date trek that will keep them out on the road for just over a month in January and February of next year. The tour will kick off Jan. 5 in Columbus, Ohio, crisscrossing the country before coming to a stop on Feb. 12 in New York City. You can see all the dates listed below.

Fit for an Autopsy are also packing the bill with heavy rocking support acts, as Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm and Great American Ghost will also appear during the run.

"We're beyond excited to announce our U.S. headliner and our return to playing shows in America," the band says. "We'll be bringing our friends in Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm and Great American Ghost along too. It's been way too long since we've visited our favorite cities, and hung out with all you wonderful people. More announcements are coming soon. New tours. New 'other' things. We can't wait."

Tickets for Fit for an Autopsy's winter 2022 U.S. headline run can be purchased here.

Fit for an Autopsy recently released the stand alone single "Fear Tomorrow." Have a listen here.

Fit for an Autopsy / Enterprise Earth / Ingested / Signs of the Swarm / Great American Ghost 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music Diner

Jan. 6 — Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Jan. 7 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies Rock Club

Jan. 8 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Jan. 9 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Jan. 10 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove

Jan. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Jan. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Jan. 14 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

Jan. 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Jan. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan. 18 — Petaluma, Calif. @ The Phoenix Theater

Jan. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Jan. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Jan. 22 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Jan. 24 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Jan. 25 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Jan. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Jan. 27 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma City Limits

Jan. 28 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Jan. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Jan. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Feb. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

Feb. 2 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables

Feb. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Feb. 4 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

Feb. 7 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Feb. 8 — Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

Feb. 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Feb. 10 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Feb. 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Feb. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre