Win a Five Finger Death Punch ‘Afterlife’ Autographed Vinyl + Drum Head

Five Finger Death Punch fans, here's your chance to add some stellar music from the band with a personal touch. That's right! Loudwire Nights is giving you a chance to add an autographed version of the band's Afterlife album on vinyl, while the group has also autographed a drum head as well. This is the latest addition from the Loudwire Record Club.

The band's ninth studio album was released in 2022, giving us such new classic songs as "Welcome to the Circus," "Times Like These," "Judgment Day" and the title track, as well as the DMX-guesting "This Is the Way" that appeared on the digital deluxe edition of the record. AfterLife debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, continuing the band's run as one of the most successful rock acts of the last decade-plus.

"The reason we called it Afterlife, Ivan and I share a couple of experiences that, generally are private things people don't really talk about, but we both had near-death experiences being on the other side," guitarist Zoltan Bathory admitted to Loudwire Nights back in 2022. "If you get to talk to people who flatlined before or died before, obviously you're gonna have a lot of questions."

More recently, Bathory explained his satisfaction over the deluxe edition that included the DMX guest spot. "It never felt whole," he admitted about the initial release of AfterLife. "When we record an album, there is an understanding of flow ... It's definitely closure because we've completed the record how it was meant to be."

So how do you win this great Five Finger Death Punch prize package with the autographed AfterLife vinyl and drum head? Simply use the form at the bottom of this post to provide your contact details. This contest runs through Monday, Sept. 23 at 10AM ET, so you'll want to get your entry in before then.

This comes at a perfect time as Five Finger Death Punch are winding down their 2024 touring, though there are still some dates left on the books with Metallica. Tickets can be found through their website.

