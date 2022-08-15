This fall, Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a co-headlining tour with country rocker Brantley Gilbert and special guest Cory Marks.

t's the first time this tour's co-headliners will link up since 2019, when the two artists covered "Blue on Black," which also featured Queen guitarist Brian May and the song's originator, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The song benefitted The Gary Sinise Foundation, which aids first responders, and was a massive hit worldwide.

The run kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Nov. 9 and will continue through Dec. 17 with a closing performance set for Las Vegas as Five Finger Death Punch go out in support of their new album, Afterlife, which will be released later this week (Aug. 19). See all of the dates further down the page.

Fan club pre-sale begins on Aug. 16 at 10AM local time and the general on sale will be available starting Aug. 19 at 10AM local time, all at the FFDP website.

You can also catch Five Finger Death Punch on tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods from Aug. 19 through Oct. 15. Get tickets for those shows here.

Five Finger Death Punch + Brantley Gilbert Co-Headlining Tour Dates With Cory Marks

Nov. 09 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 10 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Nov. 16 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 17 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 19 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Nov. 20 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Nov. 26 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Nov. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 30 — Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Dec. 02 — Madison, Wis. @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Dec. 03 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Dec. 05 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center Wed

Dec. 07 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Dec. 09 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Dec. 10 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Dec. 13 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Dec. 15 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena Sat

Dec. 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

