Five Finger Death Punch Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour With Country Star Brantley Gilbert
This fall, Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a co-headlining tour with country rocker Brantley Gilbert and special guest Cory Marks.
t's the first time this tour's co-headliners will link up since 2019, when the two artists covered "Blue on Black," which also featured Queen guitarist Brian May and the song's originator, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The song benefitted The Gary Sinise Foundation, which aids first responders, and was a massive hit worldwide.
The run kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Nov. 9 and will continue through Dec. 17 with a closing performance set for Las Vegas as Five Finger Death Punch go out in support of their new album, Afterlife, which will be released later this week (Aug. 19). See all of the dates further down the page.
Fan club pre-sale begins on Aug. 16 at 10AM local time and the general on sale will be available starting Aug. 19 at 10AM local time, all at the FFDP website.
You can also catch Five Finger Death Punch on tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods from Aug. 19 through Oct. 15. Get tickets for those shows here.
Five Finger Death Punch + Brantley Gilbert Co-Headlining Tour Dates With Cory Marks
Nov. 09 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 10 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 14 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Nov. 16 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 17 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov. 19 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Nov. 20 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Nov. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Nov. 26 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Nov. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 30 — Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Dec. 02 — Madison, Wis. @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Dec. 03 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Dec. 05 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center Wed
Dec. 07 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Dec. 09 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Dec. 10 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Dec. 13 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Dec. 15 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena Sat
Dec. 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena