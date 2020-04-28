Five Finger Death Punch Donate $150K to First Responders + Veterans Group

Five Finger Death Punch continue to give back, this time taking $150,000 worth of funds raised by past touring and their single "Blue on Black" and redirecting it to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which aids America's defenders, veterans and first responders during times of need.

Specifically, the money collected came from the band's 2019 U.S. fall arena tour and proceeds from their hit cover song "Blue on Black," which featured assists from the track's originator Kenny Wayne Shepherd, as well as country star Brantley Gilbert and Queen guitar legend Brian May. The video for "Blue on Black" has garnered over 37 million views to date.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says, "We were always vocal about where we stand when it comes to veterans or first responders. It has been a decade long effort using our platform to raise awareness, to educate and to keep this conversation on the forefront. During this current pandemic, it’s even more pronounced that these men and women deserve respect and all the support they can get. They are essential and do not have the option to isolate and sit out the dangerous times. Not that they would if given the choice, and that’s what makes them who they are, and that’s why Five Finger Death Punch has got their six."

He adds, "We would also like to thank Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert, and the living legend Brian May for joining us without a second of hesitation to make these donations possible."

Gary Sinise, the actor best known as Lt. Dan from Forrest Gump, as well as the movies Apollo 13, The Green Mile and TV's CSI: NY, also taped a special thank you to Five Finger Death Punch and their collaborators for their donations to his foundation. You can check out the message below and learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation here.

"Blue on Black" appeared on the band's previous record, And Justice for None, and can be found in the platform of your choosing here. The group is currently promoting their latest album, F8, which has already yielded the singles "Inside Out," "Full Circle" and "Living the Dream" with the stellar "A Little Bit Off" scheduled to drop soon.

Gary Sinise Shares Thanks to Five Finger Death Punch for "Blue on Black" Support

Five Finger Death Punch, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brian May + Brantley Gilbert, "Blue on Black" Video