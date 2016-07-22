Five Finger Death Punch are digging deeper into their Got Your Six album with the release of their new song "I Apologize," and the track comes with a pretty powerful video.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody had begun taking steps to deal with his addiction issues, and the singer doesn't hold anything back in the video for "I Apologize." The clip finds Moody wandering a cemetery with a shovel, and along the way we see the tombstones for such music icons as Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Scott Weiland, Layne Staley, Kurt Cobain, John Bonham, Jim Morrison and many more. The vocalist sings, "All this time I've watched from the outside / Never really understood what was wrong and what was right / I apologize." Eventually he puts the shovel to use, digging a grave and at the top of the grave is his own headstone with a born date, but no end. The singer then sits atop the fresh grave pondering his fate.

The band shot the video at the Angelus Rosedale Cemetery in Los Angeles with Nathan Cox directing the clip. The band members state of the promo, "The video is a dark somber metaphor that speaks for itself. I don’t think we need a parallel narrative to explain it or emphasize its impact as almost everyone knows someone struggling with some form of addiction. It’s real for everybody. We have even been losing exceptionally bright, talented people who you’d assume know better. No matter how much support you provide, ultimately it’s everyone’s own decision to face their demons or perish."

Though Five Finger Death Punch have begun working on music for their next album, the band still has plenty of touring on the horizon for 2016. After a co-headlining run with Papa Roach this fall, the band will meet up with Shinedown for another co-headlining run to finish out the year. Sixx: A.M. will be primary support for the headliners on both tours, while From Ashes to New will open the tour with Papa Roach and As Lions will open the dates with Shinedown.

It should also be noted that all bands on the Shinedown tour have partnered up to donate $1 from each ticket sold to a hand-picked charitable organization. Five Finger Death Punch chose the Badge of Honor Memorial Foundation and you can learn more about the organization here. Five Finger Death Punch and the bands on the Papa Roach trek are also doing something similar on that run and FFDP will donate to a Wildfire Relief charity. In addition, the bands have teamed up with Crowdrise to give fans a chance to enter to win VIP tickets and a meet and greet by choosing to donate an additional $5 to their purchase. For details, visit Crowdrise. See all of the band's tour dates below.

Five Finger Death Punch Fall 2016 Touring

With Papa Roach / Sixx: A.M. / From Ashes to New

9/9 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia -- Abbotsford Centre

9/10 -- Penticton, British Columbia -- South Okanagan Centre

9/11 -- Calgary, British Columbia -- Grey Eagle Casino

9/13 -- Lethbridge, Alberta -- Enmax Centre

9/14 -- Regina, Saskatchewan -- Brandt Centre

9/16 -- Medicine Hate, Alberta -- Canalta Centre

9/17 -- Edmonton, Alberta -- Rexall Place

9/18 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan -- Sasktel Centre

9/20 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba -- MTS Centre

9/23 -- Oshawa, Ontario -- GM Centre

9/24 -- London, Ontario -- Budweiser Gardens

9/27 -- Moncton, New Brunswick -- Moncton Coliseum

9/28 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia -- Scotia Bank Centre

With Shinedown / Sixx: A.M. / As Lions

10/18 -- Little Rock, Ark. -- Verizon Arena

10/22 -- Wichita, Kan. -- Intrust Bank Arena

10/23 -- Denver, Colo. -- Pepsi Center

10/25 -- West Valley City, Utah -- Maverik Center

10/27 -- Phoenix, Ariz. -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/28 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- T-Mobile Arena

10/29 -- Anaheim, Calif. -- Honda Center

10/31 -- San Jose, Calif. -- SAP Center

11/02 -- Portland, Ore. -- Moda Center

11/03 -- Spokane, Wash. -- Spokane Arena

11/05 -- Tacoma, Wash. -- Tacoma Dome

11/07 -- Boise, Idaho -- Taco Bell Arena

11/09 -- Billings, Mont. -- MetraPark Fairgrounds

11/11 -- Bismarck, N.D. -- Bismarck Civic Center

11/17 -- Cincinnati, Ohio -- U.S. Bank Arena

11/18 -- Louisville, Ky. -- KFC Yum! Center

* with more dates to be announced

