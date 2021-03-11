Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Is 3 Years Sober

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody just passed a key milestone in his life, revealing on Instagram that he is now three years sober. During the course of his video post, Moody recalled the moments leading up to his rehab stint that started his sober path and reiterated his commitment to turning his Las Vegas home into a recovery center.

"Three years sober! What?! Can you tell I'm happy? Thank you for all your support by the way," exclaimed a beaming Moody about hitting the mark. He then spoke of "a woman that is like my mother" named Darlene who helped put him on the path and whom he is currently working with to start their recovery center together.

As Moody recalled, a number of his friends and closest associates had tried to help with his sobriety but he had balked at their attempts to intervene. "My closest friends and family had been like, 'Dude, we give up. I can't help you man. If you don't want to do this, we can't do anything for you,'" he explained.

But during one of his worst moments, his girlfriend at the time had reached out to Darlene, whom he had met while going to rehab for the first time and had had an impact on his life.

"At the end of the phone [three years ago] was this woman Darlene and the first words out of her mouth were 'Sweetheart, what are you doing?'" Moody recalled. "She told me, 'I'm gonna put you on a plane and fly you out to Vegas and we're done with this. This is it, once and for all.'"

The singer said his stubborn streak took over but he agreed to have his girlfriend drive him from Colorado to Las Vegas. But before he agreed to enter the rehab, he made a final stop at a liquor store to buy some Vodka.

"I put it to my face and it fucking blew straight back out instantaneously," recalled Moody. "But that was it. That was the last drink I took. And that night is when they induced a coma and put me under for 72 hours. That was March 8." The singer then sent out a well deserved thank you, stating, "Three years later, Darlene, I fucking love you."

Moody has remained in touch with Darlene and as he revealed earlier this year, he's expressed interest in turning two of his homes into recovery centers.

"Darlene and I, we're working together to convert this into a house for people in recovery. We originally wanted to do it for people with eating disorders. It's something I faced myself and you probably don't know that and it's why my weight has fluctuated a lot over the years but we go back and forth and how we want to do this," revealed the singer.

He added, "There are no places in Nevada at all for people with eating disorders, which is really odd to me. It's the entertainment capital of the world so you'd think it'd be a priority but it is not."

But as far as Las Vegas being a place that is conducive for recovery and treatment for addictions, Moody added, "The sober community out here, the recovery community is bigger and better than anywhere else in the world. That is a fact. Look it up. There are more meetings here in a week than most places in two months."

You can watch the singer's video in full below. He added in the description, "I’m ALIVE! And I’m capable of facing and “dealing with”, ANYTHING. Sober and Strong."