Five Finger Death Punch Members Joke Around With Extreme’s ‘More Than Words’

There's no doubt that Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody has cultivated a powerful singing style for the Las Vegas rockers' original material. But when the performer recently tackled another band's classic in a joking manner, FFDP fans got to see a more silly side of the musician.

Indeed, the good humor is apparent in an off-the-cuff improv of Extreme's signature ballad, 1991's "More Than Words," that Moody recently jammed on with Five Finger Death Punch instrumentalist Andy James (the guitarist who replaced former member Jason Hook last year). Moody shared a clip of the quick rendition — he himself calls the jokey take of the song's first verse "out of key" — on Instagram on Monday (April 19).

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"Out of key and not giving 2 shits," Moody captioned the clip, adding the hashtags #morethanwords and #lessthanperfect. Further hashtags on the video find the singer relaying, when translated to sentence case, "This is not a cover, matter of fact, I'm not sure I should post this. Fuck it. Sorry."

But post it he did, a typically humbling move from the musician who's come a long way since finding sobriety and starting his own CBD oil health and wellness product line, Moody's Medicinals.

"Getting sober, I was looking for a way to start turning myself away from other possible addictions," Moody told Loudwire in 2019 of his inspiration to start the company. "I also didn't want to get into supplements for things that I knew how to control myself. CBD was just a no-brainer."

Of late, the singer's also hatching a plan to turn homes into addiction recovery centers. According to Blabbermouth, Five Finger Death Punch are currently filming a video for their song "Darkness Settles In." F8, Five Finger Death Punch's most recent studio album, emerged last year, led by the singles "Inside Out" and "A Little Bit Off."

Extreme's "More Than Words" first appeared on the 1990 album Pornograffitti from the glammy group featuring Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt. (Listen to the original below.)

Extreme, "More Than Words"