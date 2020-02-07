Five Finger Death Punch Share New ‘F8′ Song ‘Living the Dream’
Five Finger Death Punch have just offered up another sample of their forthcoming F8 album, debuting the lyric video for the new song "Living the Dream."
While, on the surface, it would appear that the members of Five Finger Death Punch are indeed living the dream and playing sold out arenas around the globe, singer Ivan Moody reflects on the cost of reaching this level of stardom. We've heard musicians discuss "the machine" that is the music industry before and Moody embraces this expression in the band's latest single, comparing himself to the superhero Iron Man who is a "ghost within a shell."
Listen to the stomping "Living the Dream" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.
Captain America, are you off to fight the bad guys?
Hey, mighty Superman, can you save us from ourselves?
Hey, Mr. Universe, can you lift us up above this?
‘Cause I’m just Iron Man, I’m a ghost within a shell
Take a look around
Just look around
They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions
Why did they never mention what’s real and in between?
It seems the path we’re on was paved with blood and sorrow
No thought about tomorrow
Just part of the machine or so it seems
Yeah, so it seems
We’re all living the dream
We’re all living the dream
Hey there, Your Majesty, is there anyone above you?
It must be lonely when you’re up there looking down
Hey, Lady Amnesty, there’s no one that can judge you
We’re all just broken toys beneath your crooked crown
Take a look around
Just look around
They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions
Why did they never mention what’s real and in between?
It seems the path we’re on was paved with blood and sorrow
No thought about tomorrow
Just part of the machine or so it seems
Yeah, so it seems
We’re all living the dream
Take a look around
Just look around
They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions
Why did they never mention what’s real and in between?
It seems the path we’re on was paved with blood and sorrow
No thought about tomorrow
Just part of the machine or so it seems
Yeah, so it seems
We’re all living the dream
We’re all living the dream
We’re all living the dream
F8 will be released on Feb. 28 and once Five Finger Death Punch wrap up their European tour, they'll enjoy a short break before getting back on the road for a North American run with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills. See those dates further below.
Meanwhile, "Inside Out," one of the previously released F8 singles, is the ninth consecutive single from the band to reach No. 1.
Five Finger Death Punch, "Living the Dream"
Five Finger Death Punch / Papa Roach / I Prevail / Ice Nine Kills 2020 U.S. Tour
April 8 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
April 10 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center
April 11 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
April 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 14 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
April 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
April 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
April 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
April 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 23 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum
April 27 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
May 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
May 5 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
May 6 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
May 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
May 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Center
May 15 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 19 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate
May 20 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
