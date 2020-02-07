Five Finger Death Punch Share New ‘F8′ Song ‘Living the Dream’

Five Finger Death Punch have just offered up another sample of their forthcoming F8 album, debuting the lyric video for the new song "Living the Dream."

While, on the surface, it would appear that the members of Five Finger Death Punch are indeed living the dream and playing sold out arenas around the globe, singer Ivan Moody reflects on the cost of reaching this level of stardom. We've heard musicians discuss "the machine" that is the music industry before and Moody embraces this expression in the band's latest single, comparing himself to the superhero Iron Man who is a "ghost within a shell."

Listen to the stomping "Living the Dream" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Captain America, are you off to fight the bad guys?

Hey, mighty Superman, can you save us from ourselves?

Hey, Mr. Universe, can you lift us up above this?

‘Cause I’m just Iron Man, I’m a ghost within a shell Take a look around

Just look around They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions

Why did they never mention what’s real and in between?

It seems the path we’re on was paved with blood and sorrow

No thought about tomorrow

Just part of the machine or so it seems

Yeah, so it seems We’re all living the dream

We’re all living the dream Hey there, Your Majesty, is there anyone above you?

It must be lonely when you’re up there looking down

Hey, Lady Amnesty, there’s no one that can judge you

We’re all just broken toys beneath your crooked crown Take a look around

Just look around They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions

Why did they never mention what’s real and in between?

It seems the path we’re on was paved with blood and sorrow

No thought about tomorrow

Just part of the machine or so it seems

Yeah, so it seems We’re all living the dream Take a look around

Just look around They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions

Why did they never mention what’s real and in between?

It seems the path we’re on was paved with blood and sorrow

No thought about tomorrow

Just part of the machine or so it seems

Yeah, so it seems We’re all living the dream

We’re all living the dream

We’re all living the dream

F8 will be released on Feb. 28 and once Five Finger Death Punch wrap up their European tour, they'll enjoy a short break before getting back on the road for a North American run with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills. See those dates further below.

Meanwhile, "Inside Out," one of the previously released F8 singles, is the ninth consecutive single from the band to reach No. 1.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Living the Dream"

Five Finger Death Punch / Papa Roach / I Prevail / Ice Nine Kills 2020 U.S. Tour

April 8 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

April 10 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

April 11 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

April 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 14 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

April 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

April 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 23 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum

April 27 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 3 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

May 5 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

May 6 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

May 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Center

May 15 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 19 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate

May 20 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center