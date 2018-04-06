Five Finger Death Punch’s New Song Calls Out ‘Fake’ Motherf-ker

All eyes are on Five Finger Death Punch in 2018 as fans await the release of And Justice for None, the band's seventh studio album and first since 2015's Got Your Six. The new single "Fake" is the first piece of original material the band has shared and you can listen to it above.

It's an aggressive track and a tone-setting album opener where frontman Ivan Moody channels his rage and pushes it through a deep, almost growling vocal while singling out a "fake motherfucker." Chugging rhythms dominate the song on the instrumental side and Jeremy Spencer lays down a rigid, driving beat that should translate well to the stage.

Since FFDP's last album was released, two of their albums, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1 and American Capitalist, were certified Platinum by the RIAA. This gives them three in total, as War Is the Answer had already achieved this status.

Five Finger Death Punch will be on the road this summer on a co-headlining North American tour with Breaking Benjamin, who will have their own new album, Ember, to support. Nothing More and Bad Wolves are also along for the run and to see all the upcoming dates, head here. The tour starts July 16 and look for And Justice for None out May 18 on Prospect Park. Pre-order the album here.

