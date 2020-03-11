Five Finger Death Punch released their eighth, critically acclaimed album F8 about a week and a half ago, and the members truly see this latest feat as a whole new step for them as a band. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory recently discussed this evolution with Germany's Rock Antenne, and pointed out that FFDP are rarely compared to other bands.

Bathory discussed whether or not there was more pressure on the band when they went into the studio to begin working on F8, and clarified that the pressure is typically internal, as artists always hope to progress while still keeping their own identity.

"I would say it's a challenge. It's a challenge to come up with something that is still the core sound of Five Finger Death Punch, in this case, but at the same time, you have to progress — you have to come up with something new," the guitarist explained. "And it can't be forced or artificial."

He went on to cite bands like AC/DC and Iron Maiden, who have evolved over the years, but have always maintained their own signature style and sound. "Five Finger Death Punch have a sound," he continued. "We are rarely, if ever, compared to some other band. Somehow we've carved out a sound that is ours, and we can't really leave that behind, because we are who we are."

"But at the same time, you have to always bring something new. And after seven or eight records, it's getting to be challenging," the rocker admitted.