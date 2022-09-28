Five Finger Death Punch Just Set a Rock Song Chart Record

Five Finger Death Punch have a way to go before claiming the most No. 1's on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart, but they did just set another record on the chart with their ninth straight chart-topper. The song that gave the band the record was "Times Like These," the latest single from their AfterLife album.

According to Billboard, the song becomes their ninth straight No. 1 on the chart, with a streak that dates back to 2018 when "Sham Pain" kicked off the run from their And Justice for None album.

In order, the band then followed with "When the Seasons Change" and their cover of Kenny Wayne Shepherd's "Blue on Black" from the And Justice for None album, "Inside Out," "Living the Dream," "A Little Bit Off" and "Darkness Settles In" from the F8 album and now the title track and "Times Like These" from the AfterLife album.

Though they've had nine straight chart-toppers, they also hit No. 1 in the past with their singles "Coming Down," "Lift Me Up," "Battle Born" and "Wash It All Away." That gives them 13 chart-toppers on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

Shinedown currently hold the record for most No. 1's on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart with 18 chart-toppers, as "Daylight" off their Planet Zero was the last to reach the top. Shinedown also have a consecutive streak of their own with eight straight chart-toppers, now one back of FFDP's record.

Shinedown have also been engaged with Three Days Grace for the record for most No. 1's. Three Days Grace currently have 17 chart-toppers on the Mainstream Rock Chart after hitting with "Lifetime" off their Explosions album earlier this year.