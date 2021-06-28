Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory Takes Second in American National Jiu Jitsu Championship

Congrats to Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory who took second place in the Superheavy Division and second place in the Absolute Division at the 2021 American National Jiu Jitsu Championship.

For those who've followed the FFDP guitarist over the years, his passion for different types of martial arts should come as no surprise. Back in March it was revealed that Bathory had earned his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu that was presented by his instructors - four-time world champion and 7th degree Red/Black Belt, Master Royler Gracie, and fifth degree Black Belt BJJ World Champion, Professor Mica Cipili.

The musician has pursued a variety of martial arts over the years and also is a Judo Black Belt, a Wing Chun Kung Fu practitioner under Grand Master Randy Williams and earned his U.S. Army Modern Combatives Close Quarter Combat instructor certificate under Professor John Simons III and Professor Iako Kalili.

In writing about his latest Jiu Jitsu challenge, Bathory confirmed via Facebook his second place finishes. "American National Jiu Jitsu Championship [ International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation] - Got Second Place in the Superheavy Division - and Second Place in the Absolute Division (which was absolute war) - I love my extended family - this Jiu-Jitsu community where we can fight scorched earth full force - and then after the fight we are back to being best friends... #respect #honor"

The guitarist also revealed that while he had a great time, he suffered a broken toe during the event. "Thanks everyone I shared the mat with. - and my team Gracie Humaita Las Vegas Team Mica - Mica Cipili," concluded the guitarist.

For those wondering how Bathory has been able to reach the heights in jiu-jitsu he's accomplished while still dedicating time to Five Finger Death Punch and serving in a management capacity for other acts, the guitarist stated earlier this year, “All of our security guys are Jiu-Jitsu black belts, it’s a requirement for the position so I can train while we are on the road. When I’m home, I train at the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academies in Las Vegas, and I also have a personal dojo in my house.”