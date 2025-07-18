Five Finger Death Punch Re-Record Their Classics – ‘Volume 1′ Out Now!

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of a new album, Best Of – Volume 1, a collection of re-recorded versions of the band’s most iconic chart-topping hits.

The move to re-record the songs comes in response to the recent sale of the band’s original master recordings by their former label, an action made without their knowledge or the opportunity to reclaim their own work.

When this unexpected curveball was thrown the band’s way, they chose to turn it into something positive and powerful. Rather than settling for a remix or remaster, the members of Five Finger Death Punch decided to fully re-record the album for a 2025 edition—an homage to the songs and to the fans who’ve made them matter by standing with the band every step of the way.

Five Finger Death Punch's 20th Anniversary - Best Of Volume 1 is available everywhere now to stream and download or purchase on vinyl and CD — STREAM, DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE HERE.

Five Finger Death Punch, Best of Volume 1 Album Art + Track Listing

1. "Under and Over It" (20th Anniversary Mix)

2. "Wash It All Away" (20th Anniversary Mix)

3. "Battle Born" (20th Anniversary Mix)

4. "I Refuse" (feat. Maria Brink of In This Moment) (20th Anniversary Mix)

5. "Jekyll and Hyde" (20th Anniversary Mix)

6. "Wrong Side of Heaven" (20th Anniversary Mix)

7. "Lift Me Up" (20th Anniversary Mix)

8. "Far From Home" (20th Anniversary Mix)

9. "Bad Company" (20th Anniversary Mix)

10. "House of the Rising Sun" (20th Anniversary Mix)

11. "Gone Away" (20th Anniversary Mix)

12. "Remember Everything" (20th Anniversary Mix)

13. "Coming Down" (20th Anniversary Mix)

14. "The Bleeding" (20th Anniversary Mix)

15. "Trouble" (Live)

16. "Welcome To The Circus" (Live)

17. "The Bleeding" (Live)