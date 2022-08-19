Five Finger Death Punch's new album Afterlife is out today, and their tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods kicks off tonight in support of it. In celebration of the kickoff, frontman Ivan Moody has recalled his most memorable onstage moment, and it's actually pretty hilarious.

Though Five Finger Death Punch have been touring for over 15 years and have made countless memories on the road, Moody remembered one particular night in Denver, Colo., when they were a relatively newer band on the Family Values tour in 2007.

"We were playing out in this field, and it's surrounded by aspen trees and pines. They didn't coordinate it very well, they didn't think it through. And so about halfway through our set, I looked out and there were these kids tearing out the trees and swimming in the pond that was next to it, and they brought me the fence, literally. All these things happened within a 45-minute set," Moody detailed to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"That was also the very first time my oldest daughter saw me play. I looked over and she was crying. I ran over to her and was like, 'Baby, what's wrong?' — instant dad moment," he continued. "And she looked at me and she goes, 'Why are you yelling at all those people?' It didn't occur to me, I'd never raised my voice in front of my kids. So she had no idea, she'd never listened. She was 9 years old, she'd never heard me yell before, and she walks out there and the first thing she sees I'm like, 'What the fuck! [Screaming noises]!"

We can imagine it being a bit shocking for a 9-year-old to hear their father make those kind of sounds for the first time.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Moody explained that his daughters were the inspiration for the recovery center he's planning to open in Cheyenne, Wyo. soon, which he actually just received an approval for. He's currently leaning toward making it a center for women, and wants to utilize "practical application" techniques to give addicts an authentic recovery experience.

To hear more, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET. Tickets for FFDP's tour can be purchased through this link.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.