The Lyrics to the Foo Fighters’ New Song ‘Asking for a Friend’
The Foo Fighters have dropped a new single along with dates for a North American stadium tour set for 2026.
"Asking for a Friend" is the second new song released by the band in 2025, following the July reveal of "Today's Song. The group also issued a surprise cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It" earlier this year as well.
"'Asking for a Friend' is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for 'proof' when. hanging by a wish until the sun shines again," Dave Grohl said about the song in a social media post today.
Foo Fighters, "Asking for a Friend" Lyrics
Save your promises
Until we meet again
You can save all your promises
Till the bitter end
What is real?
I'm asking for a friend
What is real?
I'm asking for a friend
Or is this the end?
Give me a reason, show me a sign
Ugliest truth or the prettiest lie
I feel it fading away
Fading on you
Searching for something to pray
Words I can use
To lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Save your promises
Until we meet again
You can save all your promises
Until the bitter end
What is real?
I'm asking for a friend
What is real?
I'm asking for a friend
Or is this the end?
When you're alonе
Am I a part of you?
Am I a part of you?
Am I a part of you?
You're not alone I am a part of you
I am a part of you
When I'm apart from you
I feel it wеaring away
Wearing on you
Searching for something to pray
Words I can use
To lay your worry down
Save your promises
Until we meet again
You can save all your promises
Until the bitter end
What is real?
I'm asking for a friend
What is real?
I'm asking for a friend
Or is this the end?
Give me a reason, show me a sign
Ugliest truth or your prettiest lie
Free you from burden, take what I give
Give me a reason, show me a sign
Ugliest truth or your prettiest lie
Free you from burden, take what I give
Take it away now, permission to live
Save your promises
Until we meet again
You can save all your promises
Until the bitter end
What is real? (Save your promises)
I'm asking for a friend
What is real? (Save all your promises)
I'm asking for a friend Or is this the end?
Do the Foo Fighters Have a New Album?
The Foo Fighters have yet to confirm if a new album is in the works. Press material for the single and tour noted "Asking for a Friend" is "one of many songs to come."
The band's last album, But Here We Are, came in 2023. It was the first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, 2022.
Grohl handled drums for the entire album.
Foo Fighters 2026 Tour Plans
The Foo Fighters will kick off their 2026 North American stadium tour Aug. 4 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto.
According to the dates announced today, the trek will have the band landing in 12 cities before wrapping up. Sept. 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
A full list of 2026 Foo Fighters tour dates is available here.
