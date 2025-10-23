The Foo Fighters have dropped a new single along with dates for a North American stadium tour set for 2026.

"Asking for a Friend" is the second new song released by the band in 2025, following the July reveal of "Today's Song. The group also issued a surprise cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It" earlier this year as well.

"'Asking for a Friend' is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for 'proof' when. hanging by a wish until the sun shines again," Dave Grohl said about the song in a social media post today.

Listen to the song in full and see the lyrics below.

Foo Fighters, 'Asking for a Friend'

Foo Fighters, "Asking for a Friend" Lyrics

Save your promises

Until we meet again

You can save all your promises

Till the bitter end

What is real?

I'm asking for a friend

What is real?

I'm asking for a friend

Or is this the end? Give me a reason, show me a sign

Ugliest truth or the prettiest lie I feel it fading away

Fading on you

Searching for something to pray

Words I can use

To lay your worry down

Lay your worry down Save your promises

Until we meet again

You can save all your promises

Until the bitter end

What is real?

I'm asking for a friend

What is real?

I'm asking for a friend

Or is this the end? When you're alonе

Am I a part of you?

Am I a part of you?

Am I a part of you?

You're not alone I am a part of you

I am a part of you

When I'm apart from you I feel it wеaring away

Wearing on you

Searching for something to pray

Words I can use

To lay your worry down Save your promises

Until we meet again

You can save all your promises

Until the bitter end

What is real?

I'm asking for a friend

What is real?

I'm asking for a friend Or is this the end?

Give me a reason, show me a sign

Ugliest truth or your prettiest lie

Free you from burden, take what I give Give me a reason, show me a sign

Ugliest truth or your prettiest lie

Free you from burden, take what I give

Take it away now, permission to live Save your promises

Until we meet again

You can save all your promises

Until the bitter end

What is real? (Save your promises)

I'm asking for a friend

What is real? (Save all your promises)

I'm asking for a friend Or is this the end?

Do the Foo Fighters Have a New Album?

The Foo Fighters have yet to confirm if a new album is in the works. Press material for the single and tour noted "Asking for a Friend" is "one of many songs to come."

The band's last album, But Here We Are, came in 2023. It was the first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, 2022.

Grohl handled drums for the entire album.

Foo Fighters 2026 Tour Plans

The Foo Fighters will kick off their 2026 North American stadium tour Aug. 4 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto.

According to the dates announced today, the trek will have the band landing in 12 cities before wrapping up. Sept. 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A full list of 2026 Foo Fighters tour dates is available here.