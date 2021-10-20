Foo Fighters, MGK, Maneskin + More Nominated for 2021 MTV EMAs
Could Foo Fighters be adding to their trophy case? Will Machine Gun Kelly make a case for more awards? Has Maneskin's breakout made them an awards frontrunner? These answers will come at the 2021 MTV EMAs.
The annual ceremony is the European version of the MTV VMAs, and Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Maneskin have all been nominated for awards alongside Twenty One Pilots, Willow, Yungblud, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Halsey and more.
Maneskin received a pair of nominations, turning up in the Best Group and Best Rock categories. Foo Fighters will also face off against Maneskin, as well as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon and The Killers in the Best Rock Category. Maneskin's competition for Best Group spans across multiple genres with competition coming from BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix and Silk Sonic.
Machine Gun Kelly turns up in the Best Alternative category, where the other nominees include Halsey, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots, Willow and Yungblud.
Justin Bieber leads all nominees with eight nods, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X with six nominations apiece.
Fans can vote on each of the categories and the nominees for each category are listed below. Voting will take place at the mtvema.com website through Nov. 10 at 5:59PM ET. Winners will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3PM ET at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary and the ceremony will be broadcast on MTV channels in 180 countries.
2021 MTV EMA Nominees
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift – "willow"
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)
Best New Artist
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - "Your Power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"
girl in red – "Serotonin"
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best U.S. Act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift