Foo Fighters, MGK, Maneskin + More Nominated for 2021 MTV EMAs

Could Foo Fighters be adding to their trophy case? Will Machine Gun Kelly make a case for more awards? Has Maneskin's breakout made them an awards frontrunner? These answers will come at the 2021 MTV EMAs.

The annual ceremony is the European version of the MTV VMAs, and Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Maneskin have all been nominated for awards alongside Twenty One Pilots, Willow, Yungblud, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Halsey and more.

Maneskin received a pair of nominations, turning up in the Best Group and Best Rock categories. Foo Fighters will also face off against Maneskin, as well as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon and The Killers in the Best Rock Category. Maneskin's competition for Best Group spans across multiple genres with competition coming from BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix and Silk Sonic.

Machine Gun Kelly turns up in the Best Alternative category, where the other nominees include Halsey, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots, Willow and Yungblud.

Justin Bieber leads all nominees with eight nods, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X with six nominations apiece.

Fans can vote on each of the categories and the nominees for each category are listed below. Voting will take place at the mtvema.com website through Nov. 10 at 5:59PM ET. Winners will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3PM ET at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary and the ceremony will be broadcast on MTV channels in 180 countries.

2021 MTV EMA Nominees

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "willow"

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)

Best New Artist

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish - "Your Power"

Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"

girl in red – "Serotonin"

H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. Act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift