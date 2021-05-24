Former Saliva singer Josey Scott has revealed that his 29-year-old son Cody has died after a recent battle with COVID-19.

The musician recently revealed his son's condition in an Instagram posting on May 11, revealing that Cody had been admitted to a hospital in Memphis while dealing with Covid pneumonia. In the post, he shared his request for prayers, while stating that his son was "so loving, and kind, and he is an amazing human being."

The news of Cody's death was delivered by Scott on Sunday (May 23). The singer stated, "I don't even know where to begin in making this post. Our sweet Cody lost his fight with COVID tonight, and the Lord has called him home. We are absolutely heartbroken, confused, grief stricken, angry, just every emotion you can imagine. Please keep us in your prayers, as we have some difficult days ahead. We are trusting Jesus to bring us peace that passes all understanding."

Josey Scott was the original vocalist for Saliva, remaining with the group from their 1996 formation until his exit in 2011. Though there was talk of a reunion with Saliva in 2019, it was revealed earlier this year that the discussions for the proposed reunion "never really got off the ground." The current lineup with singer Bobby Amaru has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of the group's Every Six Seconds breakout record by re-recording some of that album's standout tracks.

We at Loudwire send our condolences to Josey Scott and his extended family.