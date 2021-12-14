See Former Steel Panther Bassist Play First Show With New Band

Hollywood Gods N' Monsters, the new band featuring former Steel Panther bassist Travis Haley, played their first show over the weekend in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"First show in the bag.... completely sold out and hundreds of people turned away because it was at capacity an hour before we even went on. Thank you for the support... we promise you it does not fall on deaf ears nor blind hearts," the group wrote in a post on their Instagram.

Fan-shot footage of the band playing mash-up songs during the concert have been uploaded to YouTube. The show took place at Boondocks Patio & Grill in Scottsdale on Friday, Dec. 10. See videos and photos from the performance below.

Haley was formerly known as Lexxi Foxx when he was playing the bass for Steel Panther. The band announced his departure in July, and uploaded a heartwarming video montage thanking him for the memories. Haley confirmed the formation of Hollywood Gods N' Monsters in September, alongside his longtime friend and MTV star Diggity Dave.

"I am very proud of what I've accomplished with my other band," Haley said in a statement. "Nothing can take away the memories and the camaraderie that existed for all those years, but I just felt it was time for something new. When I heard this music, I knew this was the group of friends and the music I wanted to collaborate on.”

A few weeks later, the bassist admitted that there were "some sore spots" with his former Steel Panther bandmates over his departure, although he still looks back on his tenure in the band fondly.

As for Steel Panther themselves, they're currently holding a competition to find a new bassist, and fans are invited to help assist them in the process. Check out the bracket of finalists here.

Hollywood Gods N' Monsters, "Rock of Ages/I Love Rock 'n' Roll"

Hollywood Gods N' Monsters, "Walk This Way"